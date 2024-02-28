Tony & Ziva ‘NCIS’ Spinoff With Michael Weatherly & Cote de Pablo Ordered at Paramount+

Grab Your News! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our NCIS Newsletter:

NCIS fans are finally going to get to see what they didn’t on the original series: Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo‘s Tony and Ziva together, raising their daughter.

Paramount+ has ordered a new NCIS series starring de Pablo and Weatherly as Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo. Production will begin later this year on the 10-episode order. The title of the series will be announced at a later date. The series reunites de Pablo and Weatherly on screen for the first time in 10 years; both have returned to NCIS separately since their exits (with Weatherly appearing in the Season 21 episode that paid tribute to Ducky and David McCallum). The two will serve as executive producers alongside showrunner John McNamara (who wrote the premiere episode), Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, and Shelley Meals.

Following de Pablo’s exit, Ziva was presumed dead in what ended up being Weatherly’s final episode, when he went off to raise the daughter he never knew they had together. Then, in the Season 16 finale, it was revealed that Ziva was actually alive, and after completing one final mission with the team, she reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. The new Paramount+ series finds them raising their daughter, Tali, together. “When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them, and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after,” Paramount+ teases.

“We’ve been talking about this story for many years, and now, with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready,” said Weatherly and de Pablo in a statement. “The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears, and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the ‘TIVA’ movement for years. To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!”

Added McNamara, “I’m incredibly excited to step into the NCIS universe with Cote and Michael and thrilled to explore it from a few new angles. Given that the franchise is such a global sensation, I think it’s phenomenal that CBS Studios and Paramount+ have given us the greenlight to shoot in Europe. As to the title of this series, if I told you what it is, I’d be violating the Espionage Act.”

This new series joins the ever-expanding NCIS universe, with the franchise reaching its 1,000th episode — on NCIS — in April. The spinoffs Los Angeles and New Orleans have already ended, while NCIS and Hawai’i are currently airing their 21st and third seasons, respectively. The first international installment, Sydney, has wrapped its first season. Plus, there’s a prequel, NCIS: Origins, following Gibbs’ early days with the agency—the role has yet to be cast, with Mark Harmon serving as narrator and executive producer—ordered at CBS.