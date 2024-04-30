Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Tom Schwartz and Jo Wenberg have a much-needed conversation about the state of their relationship post-split in TV Insider’s sneak peek of the April 30 episode of Vanderpump Rules. After watching Tom Sandoval perform, Tom and Jo step outside to the street for a chat.

Tom starts off my joking, “How’s your break been? How many dudes you banged?” Jo laughs his wisecracking and accidentally pushes him into a bystander walking past them. Tom apologizes for being a “little awkward” ever since their emotional conversation two weeks prior.

“I think deep down I do have feelings for you, and it’s OK for us to just say, well, maybe we’ll find it somewhere else, you know?” an emotional Jo told Tom previously.

Jo and Tom have been trying to figure out how to approach their friendship moving forward ever since their breakup. He’s excited about her coming to San Francisco, but he’s unsure how to tell people that.

“Since me and Jo decided to take a break, you know, it’s felt weird without her around,” Tom admits. “I knew it was the right move, but she’s just such like a bright energy in anyone’s life. Well, maybe not anyone’s but at least in my life she was.”

Tom tells Jo that he doesn’t want to “send mixed signals” to anyone, so he’ll “make it perfectly clear” that they’re just friends. Jo believes that Tom’s overthinking the situation and calls him the “most dramatic” person. “Schwartz just gives me whiplash and it’s frustrating,” she says.

He’ll go from saying he’s in love with her to being just friends to declaring that they’re “getting married in eight years.” Jo feels like she’s on a “hamster wheel” dealing with everything Tom says and does.

Jo and Tom had a fling after his divorce from Katie Maloney. Tom is currently dating Sophia Skoro.

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, 8/7c, Bravo