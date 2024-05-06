Lisa Rinna Was a ‘Scary’ & Strict Mother Growing Up Reveals Delilah Belle Hamlin

‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

It has been revealed straight from the source that Lisa Rinna was a strict and ‘scary’ mother.

On Today with Hoda & Jenna, Rinna and her daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin sat down with the hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about their new movie Mommy Meanest, which tells the true story of a mom who cyberbullies her own daughter.

The Lifetime movie, which premieres May 11, follows a high school girl who receives a series of malicious texts. It’s only later revealed that her own mother is the person behind the screen.

“It’s really a horrific story actually, and I was scared to take it on, but I wanted to do that at this point in my life,” said the RHOBH star, who played Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives.

“You like daring roles,” chimed in Kotb. (“Of course!” replied Rinna.)

Rinna was also recently featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan, speaking on turning 60 and “aging disgracefully” – the idea that women should continue to push themselves out of their comfort zone.

The talk show hosts then directed their attention to Hamlin, curious about what it was like growing up with Rinna as her mother.

“I think for me it was a little bit scary,” started Hamlin. “At sleepovers. Not scary, but like, ‘Is she going to embarrass me at the sleepover? What’s going to happen?'”

The fellow mothers, Rinna included, nodded in understanding.

“But now, I’m just like I have the coolest mom ever,” continued Hamlin. “I’m so lucky.”

The Today hosts couldn’t help but ask more about the mother-daughter relationship before them, inquiring if Rinna was strict with Hamlin when she was growing up.

“We were strict with Delilah,” said Rinna. “She was the first-born so she got the nervous parent, you don’t know what you’re doing.”

Rinna shares her two daughters – Delilah, 25, and Amelia Gray, 22 – with her husband Harry Hamlin.

“She had it tougher, and we always talk about it,” continued the 60-year-old actress.

“And I always say sorry,” she lightly added while squeezing her daughter’s knee.

Mommy Meanest, May 11, 8/7c, Lifetime