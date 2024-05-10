‘Mommy Meanest’: Lisa Rinna on Sharing the Screen With Real-Life Daughter Delilah

Move over, Housewives! There’s some new drama in town, and Lisa Rinna is center stage as Madelyn, the divorced mother of college-bound Mia (Briana Skye). When the family’s close relationship is threatened by Mia’s burgeoning independence and a new boyfriend, the teenager becomes the target of relentless cyberbullying. Mia’s search to figure out who is behind the threatening, dangerous texts leads her to a horrific discovery: The culprit is none other than her own mom.

Inspired by true events and also starring Rinna’s model-actress daughter Delilah Hamlin as Mia’s friend Summer, Mommy Meanest marks the first time Rinna and Hamlin have acted opposite each other onscreen. And according to the proud parent, “she’s a natural.” Rinna tells us more.

What interested you in doing this film, given the subject matter?

Lisa Rinna: I was invited to a Lifetime breakfast last year, right when I came off [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills]. We were talking about what I wanted to do, and I said I would love to play, like, a murderer or somebody really crazy. We started talking and looking at different projects, and then the strike happened. Then they came back to me with this idea. I liked it because this is based on a true story, and this woman is really troubled and quite sick in her head.

What reservations, if any, did you have on being vilified as the mother?

Obviously, I’m playing a character, but it’s somebody who really did this, for whatever reason. It was interesting to research what would drive somebody to go to those lengths to keep control of their child. But it was also a challenge to not make her over-the-top crazy. She thinks she’s really doing the right thing for her child.

How do you feel about Delilah following in the footsteps of you and your actor husband, Harry Hamlin?

I think it’s hilarious because when the kids [Delilah, 25, and Amelia, 22] were growing up, they were like, “We’re never going to be actors. We don’t want to be actors.” I always thought it was such a shame — Delilah was so funny putting on shows when she was little — so it feels very appropriate and right.

You could easily say there’s some bullying that goes on with Housewives. What was your moral compass when you were doing that reality show?

Your moral compass is challenged. There’s plenty that’s come out about what goes on behind the scenes, but I think everybody does the best they can, because nobody really expects what is going to happen when you get on a show like that. You really don’t, until you’re in it.

What scares you most about social media, as a parent and a celebrity?

Everything. There are some very positive things about it, but there are some really negative things that I’ve been part of, my kids have been part of, my husband’s been part of. It’s easy for people to sit behind their computers and say things they would never, ever say to somebody’s face. I think we’re at a tipping point.

Mommy Meanest, Movie Premiere Saturday, May 11, 8/7c, Lifetime