‘Wonder Woman’ & ‘Dynasty’ Stuntwoman Jeannie Epper Dies at 83

Jeannie Epper, a stuntwoman known for her work in Wonder Woman and Dynasty has died. The performer was 83 years old.

News of Epper’s death was confirmed by her family via The Hollywood Reporter, which revealed that the stuntwoman died of natural causes at her home in Simi Valley, California.

As mentioned, above, Epper worked on Wonder Woman, serving as a double for Lynda Carter in the beloved television series. She also stepped in to swing from vines and propel down a mudslide on Kathleen Turner‘s behalf in Romancing the Stone.

Epper’s work also included being a stunt double for Linda Evans‘ Krystle on the hit soapy drama Dynasty. She also served as a stunt double for several episodes of the series Charlie’s Angels, working alongside Tanya Roberts and Kate Jackson.

In addition to her stunt work, Epper was also an actress, performing in films such as Hello, Dolly!, Soylent Green, Foxy Brown, Fletch, The Mighty Ducks, Die Hard with a Vengeance, Spider-Man, Kill Bill: Vol. 2, and Fun with Dick and Jane. As an actress, Epper made appearances on shows including Medical Center, Laverne & Shirley, Tales from the Crypt, The Amanda Show, Charmed, Monk, Supernatural, Eleventh Hour, Criminal Minds, and most recently she appeared in a 2019 episode of The Rookie.

Regarding her stunt career, Epper made her mark with work on shows like The Big Valley, Emergency!, The Bionic Woman, and L.A. Heat among others. Epper’s stunt work in film can be seen across titles such as Mackenna’s Gold, The Poseidon Adventure, 1941, The Cannonball Run, Blade Runner, Clue, RoboCop, Road House, The Princess Diaries, Catch Me if You Can, Freaky Friday, The Book of Eli, Flight, and Hot Pursuit.

Epper hailed from a Hollywood dynasty as the Eppers were dubbed the “Flying Wallendas of Film,” by Steven Spielberg, according to THR. Four generations of Eppers, including Jeannie’s father, John worked in the show business. Her career spanned 70 years.