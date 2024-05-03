‘General Hospital’ Cast Change: Tristan Riggs Takes Over Role of Aiden Webber

The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital fans tuned into Thursday’s (May 2) episode may have noticed something a little different about Aiden Webber; well, that’s because a brand new actor has taken over the role.

Tristan Riggs, whose credits include Walker and True Lies, has taken over from Enzo De Angelis as Elizabeth Webber’s (Rebecca Herbst) son, Aiden. He made his first appearance in Thursday’s episode, and according to Soap Opera Digest, he will be playing Aiden moving forward in a permanent recasting.

Aiden was born on-screen on July 19, 2010, as the son of Elizabeth and Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson). Seven actors have previously portrayed the character, including twins Adrian & Brett Ritter (2010-11) and Maximo & Finbar (2011), Titus Jackson (2011-12), Jason David (2012-13, 2015-2021), and De Angelis (2021-24). Riggs marks the eighth actor to take on the role.

The switch comes after Aiden recently came out as gay to his mom. Riggs will inherit a storyline where Aiden appears to be being bullied at school. Elizabeth made an appointment with school counselors to get to the bottom of it after she found that her son’s book bag had pink paint on it.

This wouldn’t be the first time Aiden was a victim of bullying. As a younger kid, Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) daughter, Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez), used to torment him in Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) elementary school class.

According to Riggs’ IMDB page, he was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and raised in Austin, Texas, and has been acting since he was 7-years-old. His credits include Young Liam in the action-crime drama Walker, Andy on the TV adaptation of True Lies, and a recurring role as Kyle on the Apple TV+ series Best Foot Forward.

He’s also appeared in the films Scare Package, The Seventh Day, Old Man Jackson, and Dante’s Hotel.