Amy Robach Questions ABC News’ Terry Moran’s Timing, Calls Trump Rants ‘Suspect’

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes shared an interesting perspective on fellow ousted ABC alum Terry Moran. On their podcast Amy & T.J., the two reflected on Moran’s fate at the network, after he was fired by ABC News, following a suspension for posting a social media post expressing his personal views on Donald Trump and members of his cabinet.

“I am not surprised. As soon as we heard that he had been suspended, and we read what his actual original tweet was, you and I both knew he was never going to come back to ABC News,” said Robach of the situation. “This was a clear, obvious, big n-no that I have never actually really seen anything similar.”

The ongoing tension between the White House and the legacy media has led to the suspension of veteran ABC journalist Terry Moran following a controversial social media post. Moran faced disciplinary action from ABC News after criticizing the Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, calling him a “world-class” hater and claiming that his hatred serves as “spiritual nourishment.” He also referred to President Trump as a “world-class hater.”

The post was published on X (formerly Twitter) and read: “The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism. Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy. But that’s not what’s interesting about Miller. It’s not brains. It’s bile. Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him, because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate. Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred [is] only a means to an end, and that end his his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment.”

ABC News suspended Moran and released a statement affirming that the network “stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others.”

“Objectivity is core to being a professional journalist and core to being a part of a network news organization,” continued Robach.

“It’s not truth to power. It’s not correcting a politician who let out a falsehood. That’s objective. And your point is that you don’t like this guy. You think he’s a hater. That’s not a fact. That’s a personal opinion,” commented Holmes. “I think even if he had criticized the administration in some way policy-wise, maybe a suspension, maybe he could come back from it. This was just an outright personal attack.”

Robach then floated a theory about Moran’s timing with the tweet in question. “He knew perhaps after he had left the network, it might not get as much attention and maybe he knew, ‘Hey, while I’m still working with ABC News, I’m going to go ahead and say what I’ve wanted to say for the last four or five months,'” Robach speculated on the podcast.

The duo also discussed Moran’s status as the network’s senior national correspondent and how, in recent years, his career had been on the rise due to his veteran status. He covered major events such as Supreme Court decisions and the selection of the new Pope. Notably, he secured a coveted interview with President Trump, making him one of the few journalists from a non-partisan outlet to do so.

The duo has talked about the timing of the conflict and Moran’s post, as it was six months before his contract was up.

“Six months before your contracts up, sometimes even a year before your contracts up. If they want to keep you, the network will come to you or to your agents and try to work something out. A week before your contract’s up and you haven’t worked anything out. That seems a little suspect as well,” said Robach

“But that is what ABC News said, that his contract was up on Friday, and so this has certainly created a situation in which they can officially say they will not be renewing his contract. Therefore they didn’t have to fire him, and they didn’t have to actually do anything.”

“I don’t think they were planning on getting rid of them, it’s the point,” Holmes floated.

“It seems extra suspect that he would go on this rant and make this choice given the timing of his contract,” stated Robach. “That’s insane to me.”

The duo ended the podcast by wishing the veteran journalist well in his next endeavor.

“I just wish things like that didn’t have to be the end for people who have contributed so much to an organization, to a field of journalism that one tweet at midnight and it’s over,” said Holmes.

“That’s sad after a very long and storied and respectable and impressive career. The Terry Moran that you and I both know was passionate about journalism, passionate about the truth,” said Robach. “So we wish him well. We hope that he is doing okay.”

Robach and Holmes were themselves fired by ABC’s Good Morning America in 2023 after they admitted to having an affair.