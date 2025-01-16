Rick Riordan Reveals Which ‘Percy Jackson’ Character Is Getting a Lot More Screen Time in Season 2

Bring on the Monsters! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Percy Jackson and the Olympians Newsletter:

Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan has seen rough cuts of the first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, and he says that he’s particularly excited about one character’s expanded role in the second season.

Riordan, who is an executive producer on the series and also deeply involved in the writers room, fielded fan questions in a Q&A on GoodReads on January 10. When asked what excites him about Season 2, he said that he’s pleased to see Dior Goodjohn getting a lot more screen time as Clarisse LaRue, who was only seen in the first two and last episodes of the first season. Clarisse’s bigger presence aligns with the plot of Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Sea of Monsters book, on which Season 2 is based. He says that Goodjohn is stepping up her game in the new episodes.

“I’m looking forward to everything about PJO Season 2! I’ve seen early cuts of the first two episodes now (without any post-production effects yet) and they are already amazing,” Riordan said on GoodReads. “One thing I really appreciate about Season 2 is Clarisse LaRue being more of a major character, just as she is in the Sea of Monsters book. Dior Goodjohn has definitely brought her ‘A game’ to this season — I can’t wait for viewers to see her incredible work!”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is set to premiere in 2025 on Disney+. An exact release date will be announced at a later time, but the series should be wrapping production soon (they began filming in August 2024).

Season 2 will see returning stars Walker Scobell (Percy), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth), Aryan Simhadri (Grover), Goodjohn, Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Toby Stephens (Poseidon), Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), and more joined by newcomers Daniel Diemer as Tyson (Percy’s cyclops half-brother), Courtney B. Vance as Zeus (replacing the late Lance Reddick), Andra Day as Athena, and Tamara Smart as Thalia. Veep‘s Timothy Simons has also joined the star-studded guest-star cast as demigod Tantalus, with Kristen Schaal, Margaret Cho, and Sandra Bernhard as the mythological trio that is the Gray Sisters.

After Season 1 ended with Percy meeting his father, Poseidon, and returning Zeus’ stolen lightning bolt to Mt. Olympus, as well as discovering that Luke was the lightning thief all along (and was aided by war god Ares, Clarisse’s father), Season 2 will see Percy back at Camp Half-Blood for a new summer of demigod training, but nothing will ever be the same.

“Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down,” the Season 2 description says. “His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.”

Clarisse plays a major role in this high-seas adventure, and Riordan is clearly pleased with what he’s seen of this quest so far.

