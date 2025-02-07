‘Percy Jackson’: Walker Scobell Teases ‘Different’ Start to ‘Sea of Monsters’ Season

These demigods, they grow up so fast. And it will be very evident when Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians finally returns for Season 2 later this year, says star Walter Scobell.

The long-in-production adaptation of Sea of Monsters, the second novel in author/series co-creator Rick Riordan’s catalog of YA myth-hits, “starts off in a little bit of a different place, at least for Percy, than the book, just because of how much bigger I’ve gotten,” Scobell tells TV Insider backstage on the SCAD TVfest 2025 at the Savannah College of Art and Design’s Atlanta campus. “And I would say he’s a little bit happier than he is in the book…I feel like he’s definitely changed a little bit since we last saw him.”

Cast when he was 12 to play the son of Poseidon (Toby Stephens), Scobell is now 16, has a much deeper voice, and is markedly taller than he was in Season 1. “​I think the most difficult thing about this season is balancing out how young he is still and also still staying me,” he admitted shortly after receiving the TV festival’s Rising Star Award. “It’s weird filming with [costars Leah Sava Jeffries, who plays Annabeth, and Aryan Simhadri, who plays Grover] now because we’re still playing the same characters we played when we were 12, and now we’re so much older.”

Scobell also offered some insight into the new season’s tone, which he says ramps up the adrenaline “basically right away” as he and his Olympus-powered pals return to Camp Half-Blood.

“This season has a lot more action than last season for sure,” he previews. “I feel like last season was very much like, we would stay in one place and have conversation and then there’d be an action sequence, you know what I mean? It was awesome. But this season, the stakes are higher for our characters, so it almost feels like there’s never a place where we just stop and talk. We’re almost always doing something, which I think it fits this book perfectly. There’s just so much at stake for our characters.”

Including possible emotional dramas?

“Walker and Annabeth, they have a little bit of an argument at the beginning that kind of [lingers],” Scobell confirms. “It gets resolved at the end, but I think we’re playing into the fact that we’ve all grown and our characters have spent a lot of time apart. So it’s like we all have these new dynamics. Our relationships with each other are very different.”

As fans already know, Daniel Diemer has joined the cast as Tyson, the cyclops son of Poseidon and Percy’s half-brother. But there is no sibling rivalry for the actors to worry about. “Oh my God, [Daniel] is perfect,” raves diehard Percy Jackson fan Scobell. “I was so excited the first day we did our audition together…he walked in and he had this necklace with a trident on it that he’s had for years before this. He was also a big Percy Jackson fan when he was younger, so yeah, I can’t imagine anyone else as Tyson. He just completely owned it.”

During a panel following his award presentation, Scobell told a sold-out crowd that the new season features one of the wildest sequences he’s ever filmed for the show (which just wrapped production in Vancouver). He also confirmed that the storyline in Season 2 required much more practical filming locations and that the behind-the-scenes crew has been key in feeding his interest in directing one day and that his favorite installment of the Riordan library is the final book, The Last Olympian.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Season 2 Premiere, 2025, Disney+