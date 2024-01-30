Bring on the Monsters! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Percy Jackson and the Olympians Newsletter:

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 finale.]

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 came to an epic conclusion with the Episode 8 finale, “The Prophecy Comes True.” In it, Percy (Walker Scobell) made it to Olympus, the lightning thief’s true identity was revealed, and despite what the prophecy foretold, he did save what mattered most in the end.

The big question on our minds is, after the success of the series — the premiere was watched more than the Loki Season 2 premiere and Secret Invasion series premiere on Disney+ and viewership has only increased since then, according to the Nielsen streaming charts — what does the future hold for this fantasy series? TV Insider spoke with showrunners/executive producers Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz about their vision for Season 1 and how it sets up the series as a whole.

Since it was green-lit, the plan for Percy Jackson was to have five seasons, one for each book in Rick Riordan‘s original book franchise. While Percy Jackson has not been renewed as of the time of publication, writing on Season 2 already began in 2023. Riordan revealed in a March 2023 blog post that Disney gave them the go-ahead to start developing Season 2 scripts. With the existence of multiple Percy Jackson spinoff books in The Heroes of Olympus, Trials of Apollo, and more, how interested is this creative team in adapting the entire PJO universe?

Steinberg (who co-created the series with Riordan) tells TV Insider that’s “a Disney and Rick Riordan question,” which doesn’t rule out his potential interest in fleshing out this entire franchise. Shotz goes a little deeper with his response.

“We’ve obviously put so much into getting this first season on the air, and now it’s hopefully looking to the future of continuing this path, which has been awesome,” Shotz says. “And then I think if it opens up in a bigger way, absolutely. But you can imagine how much it takes to make every one of these, the undertaking that it is. So we’re just grateful that people are responding the way they are.”

There has, indeed, been an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the show’s first season, which succeeded at bringing to life the key plot points of The Lightning Thief book while adding new and exciting scenes that expanded on the source material, like the Sally (Virginia Kull) and Poseidon (Toby Stephens) flashback in Episode 7. One big book change came with the finale plot twist regarding the true identity of the lightning thief. (Spoilers from this point on.)

Just like in the book, Luke Castellan (Charlie Bushnell) was revealed to be the lightning thief. The son of Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda) was working with the Titan Kronos — father to Zeus, Poseidon, and Hades — who has been plotting his return from his Tartarus prison with Luke and Ares’ (Adam Copeland) help all season long. It was Kronos who was speaking to Percy in his dreams, Kronos who convinced Luke to fight for his side in the war he was brewing amongst his Olympian sons. The Titan is seeking to reclaim his throne on Olympus after Zeus (Lance Reddick) chopped him up and cast him into Tartarus. Luke harbored so much resentment for his absent father, his mother’s fate, and the Olympians by extension that he was easily turned to Kronos’ side.

In the finale, the creators added a sword fight between Luke and Percy when the plot twist was revealed. Luke tried to recruit Percy to fight for Kronos, and the talk snowballed into a fight witnessed by Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) who secretly watched while concealed by her magic baseball cap that turns her invisible. Scobell tells TV Insider that he loves the addition of the fight, saying that the book (which he’s read seven times) “always felt like it needed that, and it just fits the show.” (He also had an epic sword fight with Copeland’s Ares earlier in the episode that featured his nautical powers in full force.)

Luke only appears in a handful of scenes in Season 1, but they’re important ones. And his role will expand in possible future seasons. Luke’s “villain” arc was important to keep in mind when casting the role.

“I think in real life and in his performance and in his audition, there’s just this sense of charm and ease and confidence, but in a way that makes you feel like he’s listening,” Steinberg says of Bushnell, 19, “which was what really felt most important, that there’s multiple reversals happening here. You want to meet him and feel like he might be the bully, and then you want to meet him and feel like he’s your best friend. And then you want to understand that your best friend still cares about you, but his politics are a little bit different than yours.”

“You’ve got to have somebody who just feels like they have boat loads of integrity in order for that turn to not feel thin,” Steinberg continues. “And he has it in spades. It’s hard to cast a role for what amounts to five scenes that you know is going to be somebody you’re going to live with for the life of the show. And I think we’re pretty grateful that it worked out.”