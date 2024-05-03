Get Toasted with Seinfeld’s ‘Unfrosted,’ John Mulaney in L.A., ‘Fire Country’ Has a Ball, Zillow Gone Wild

Jerry Seinfeld directs and stars in Netflix’s Unfrosted, the whimsical origin story of Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts. John Mulaney explores Los Angeles in a weeklong series of live specials airing during the Netflix Is a Joke Fest. CBS’s Fire Country throws an eventful Firefighters’ Ball. HGTV presents a series version of the Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild, touring truly outrageous homes.

What’s so funny about Pop-Tarts? (Once you get past the name of the iconic breakfast treat.) Jerry Seinfeld is here to tell you. He makes his directing debut and a rare acting appearance in an origin story (co-written by Seinfeld) that takes us back to 1963, when Kellogg’s and Post were in a fierce competition to corner the breakfast market by developing a new pastry you could pop into the toaster. This flavorful saga has more guest stars than Pop-Tarts has fillings (my preference growing up was brown sugar cinnamon), with a cast including Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden, Christian Slater, Saturday Night Live alums Bobby Moynihan and Fred Armisen, Thomas Lennon, Jack McBrayer, Daniel Levy, Jim Gaffigan, Max Greenfield, Bill Burr and more.

Having just dished with David Letterman in the latest installment of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the Emmy-winning comic (John Mulaney: Baby J and Kid Gorgeous) returns to the streamer for six live broadcasts during the Netflix Is a Joke Fest. Mulaney, who headlines at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, takes his idiosyncratic act onto the streets of Los Angeles, with field pieces exploring a city currently overrun with funny people. After Friday’s episode, more installments air live next Monday through Friday. His eclectic guest list includes Letterman, Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, Sarah Silverman, Bill Hader, Hannah Gadsby, Cedric the Entertainer, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, filmmaker John Carpenter, hypnotherapist Kerry Gaynor, Flea, Beck, Los Lobos and more.

Station 42 is having a ball—the Firefighters Ball, to be precise, an annual event where the Station crew and the Three Rock camp hope to convince the visiting governor (Catherine Lough Haggquist) that the embattled inmate program deserves to continue. But there’s another surprise guest stirring up personal turmoil: Gabriela’s (Stephanie Arcila) estranged mom, Roberta (Paola Nuñez), who’s not blind to the love triangle between Gabriela, her fiancé Diego (Rafael de la Fuente) and her ex, Bode (Max Thieriot). Followed by a new episode of Blue Bloods (10/9c), where Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) have cause for concern after the early release from prison of a serial killer who once went after Baez and her daughter.

30 Rock’s Jack McBrayer (also appearing in Netflix’s Unfrosted) hosts a series based on the popular Instagram account showcasing lavish and/or ludicrous homes that have been put on the market. McBrayer leads tours of the homes with an emphasis on their “wow factor,” featuring backstories of the buyers and sellers. One over-the-top domicile will be declared the “Wildest House” in the June 28 season finale. (Viewers can enter a contest to predict the winner with a chance for a $25,000 prize.) First up: a residence once used as a missile silo and a Vegas address perfect for car lovers.

