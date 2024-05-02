Kentucky Derby 2024 Horses, Odds, Preview & How to Watch

And they’re off!

Horse racing‘s 2024 Triple Crown season is out of the gate on Saturday, May 4, with the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Lousville.

In addition to all pageantry, tradition and celebrities in extravagant hats, there is roughly two minutes of horse racing. Top contenders include Sierra Leone, Fierceness, Forever Young, Just a Touch and Catching Freedom.

There’s a record $5 million purse for this year’s Derby, with a $3.1 million share going to the winner.

Expect the world famous race to be under the media microscope, as the sport of kings has been tarnished in recent years by owners and trainers putting profits above the health and welfare of equine athletes.

NBC Sports’ coverage begins Friday, May 3, with racing from Churchill Downs highlighted by the Kentucky Oaks for 3-year-old fillies on USA Network/Peacock. Saturday’s coverage begins on USA Network/Peacock and shifts to NBC/Peacock at 2:30/1:30c. The official post time for the Derby is 6:57/5:57c.

Mike Tirico hosts NBC’s coverage along with analysts Randy Moss and Jerry Bailey, handicapper Eddie Olczyk, reporter Donna Brothers, and race caller Larry Collmus.

Kentucky Derby TV & Streaming Schedule

Friday, May 3

1/noon c: Kentucky Oaks, USA Network/Peacock

Saturday, May 4

Noon/11a c: Kentucky Derby, USA Network/Peacock

2:30/1:30c: Kentucky Derby, NBC/Peacock

Kentucky Derby Horses, Post Positions & Odds

1. Dornoch (20-1)

2. Sierra Leone (3-1)

3. Mystik Dan (20-1)

4. Catching Freedom (8-1)

5. Catalytic (30-1)

6. Just Steel (20-1)

7. Honor Marie (20-1)

8. Just a Touch (10-1)

9. Encino (Scratch)

10. T O Password (JPN) (30-1)

11. Forever Young (JPN) (10-1)

12. Track Phantom (20-1)

13. West Saratoga (50-1)

14. Endlessly (30-1)

15. Domestic Product (30-1)

16. Grand Mo the First (50-1)

17. Fierceness (5-2)

18. Stronghold (20-1)

19. Resilience (20-1)

20. Society Man (50-1)

21. Epic Ride (30-1)