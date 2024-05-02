Valter Skarsgård steps into the skates of hockey legend Börje Salming as the sports icon’s story is told through Börje: The Journey of a Legend. Inspired by real events, the Viaplay drama series takes viewers back in time to the 1970s, chronicling Salming’s evolution from an outcast youngster living in the mining town of Kiruna, Sweden to realizing his dreams of going pro.

He spent 16 years playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs and was the first European inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Salming blazed a trail all his own and showed what was possible for other Europeans with similar aspirations. Skarsgård worked with Salming before his tragic passing to ALS in November 2022 to make sure he played the role with genuine authenticity.

Here the actor opens up about taking on the role and how he received emotional support from his famous family.

Being from Sweden and hearing Börje’s story, how much pressure signing up for this project? Was there any hesitation, given how demanding it would be?

Valter Skarsgård: I felt a lot of pressure. The first time I met Börje and [director] Amir Chamdin,, which was in 2018, and got offered the part I thought about how to portray someone that legendary. To figure out who he was or how he was as a person, it was all overwhelming to me. The second they left I called my agent and said, “I don’t care what we do. I have to do this part. Whatever it takes, tell them I’m in.” I was always sure I wanted to do this because it was such an opportunity. It was terrifying because I couldn’t skate and was out of shape. It was two years of prep, but in the end I got comfortable with Börje and knowing his family. I knew within myself that I knew I could pull it off. Me and my body double who did a lot of the hockey stuff, we used to joke that on a good day, we were both 30 percent Börje each. That if we can make 60 percent then that’s as close to him as we were ever going to get.

You had the benefit of having him as a resource for a time. How instrumental was that?

It was amazing, especially for the script because I got to sit and talk to him. There were so many people who were alive back then who were featured in the shoot. There were so many resources of information. People remember things differently, so we had some facts and stories and then you piece together what happened based on that information. The writers did a great job getting his story down on paper so I could rely on the script. It was solid and what actually happened.

My relationship with Börje’was getting to know who he was as a person. With me, it was just being around him and getting a feel for how he feels and acts. Unfortunately, he got sick just as we started shooting. He only came to the set a couple of times, but his illness came on very quickly, and he passed away in the middle of the shoot. Most of the time we spent together was before shooting. I’m sad to say I didn’t get to hear all his feedback and go through it with him as we were filming, but I got a little bit. I talked to his family a lot and they mentioned how excited he was even until the end for this to come out. It meant a lot to him.

How much of yourself did you see in him and his story?

He was a genuinely nice guy, and that is something I can relate to. I’m a pretty “nice guy.” His softer side was something I can relate to. Börje was a soft and gentle person. That was easy for me to find that in myself because it was something I could relate to. However, to find that hardness and mentality. That was a part of my preparation in all my training. I had to push myself to physical limits where I can’t have limits. He didn’t have limits. Eventually, you find that in yourself.

I got to find this mentality of this hard mentality where you bite down and throw yourself in it. As kids growing up, we had a very different upbringing. Of course, there are similarities in it and the way we both grew up and the values he and his family had and ours did as well. How much the family meant to him. That’s something I can relate to. But for me, both my family and Sweden had so much good representation in my line of work before I came along. Maybe that’s where we differentiate.

Maybe your dad [Stellan] can relate a little more on the road he had to travel.

It was similar, but at the same time, the Swedes had been in the industry, even when Dad came over. Of course, it’s similar to him. My dad is almost thatt exact same age Börje was. They grew up at the same time as well. They would have a lot in common.

What did you take from Margitta (Hedda Stiernstedt) and Börje’s love story? She took a leap of faith going to Canada with him very early in their relationship.

I feel like their love story was such a key part of this project. I was so happy Hedda played Margitta. First off, it’s crazy how much they look alike. When we read, she was perfect for this. Our chemistry was great. All that being said, I feel like this love story is such a fast-moving story. From nowhere, let’s fly to Canada. They didn’t overthink the situation. In his mind he thought it would be that simple to go over and live their best life. That’s exactly what happened. They had fun there and lived there for many years and had two beautiful children.

I’m sure they had a great relationship, but as you see in the show it takes its toll. With him constantly on the road, getting injured, I didn’t think it was what was expected for better or worse. They made the best out of the situation. I think Margitta was incredibly strong at dealing with the situation. Börje may have not felt emotionally equipped at the time to deal with the situation. Hockey was what he knew and that was what he was going to do. I think they had a beautiful story. Their marriage was amazing from my point of view. It was a pleasure to get to know both of them.

What was it like to have Jason Priestley on set?

Jason is a great guy. I don’t have tons of scenes with him, but a few. He is so professional and knows a lot about hockey and made a documentary about Harrold Balard before we started shooting. We were grateful to get someone like him. Someone of that magnitude brings a lot of attention to it as well. He is what you’d expect, super nice and humble and a fantastic actor. He is very experienced, and you need that sometimes. Someone who can come in and be solid and know they are going to do a good job. Everyone did a great job on the show but the vibe he brings on set with others who may be newer, it can be very important.

How important has it been to have your family to lean on as far as support and feedback? They’d been there in challenging roles like this.

We talked a lot about preparation and how it was going to go. It was tricky because each role is so different I don’t think any of them would have known how to play Börje. They would have if they had gone through the work. For me, it was that they could ask questions and be supportive. We talked a lot about preparation. My brother Bill actually joked and said that they should make Oscars for the longest prep for a show ever because I went on a diet and learned hockey for two years before we started shooting, which you normally don’t see.

That was a big part of it. We talked a lot, but I had to tackle this my own way. Of course, it was nice to have them to lean on because it was a tough shoot. I was training every day and working 17 hours a day, barely eating anything because I had to be slim down for the diet. It was very nice to have people who could understand the situation to lean on when it got tough physically and tough.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Are there plans to collaborate in the future?

I don’t know. Nothing is set in stone. It would be fun to get something going. My stepmother is a writer as well, so there is talk of that but we don’t have a project right now where it’s like, “We’re going to make this happen.” We’re all doing our own things, which is fine too. Of course, if the chance showed up everyone would think it would be really fun.

How do you think this collab would look with you, Alexander, and the others? I’m thinking action movie.

There are a lot of different roles that could work. We’d probably have to play-related for at least some of us because we look so much alike. Otherwise, it can get confusing. As for ideas, it’s mostly fan-casting I’ve seen.

Immersing yourself in this role, are you a hockey fan and keeping up with the workouts?

Definitely. I would say not as extreme because I trained five hours a day for weeks and barely ate anything. I wouldn’t suggest anyone from a health perspective goes that far for a long period of time, but I think the way I’m living is healthier. I still work out a lot and eat healthier, but I’m more lenient on it and not strict. I also follow the Maple Leafs, even though they are struggling a bit now in playoffs. I’ve immersed myself in the Maple Leafs now for sure.

Borje: The Journey of a Legend, Premiere May 2, Viaplay.