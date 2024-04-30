Get ready to return to the neon-colored spectacle of Las Colinas as Apple TV+‘s delightful series Acapulco picks up with Season 3 on May 1, promising new insight into Maximo’s story, through the eyes of his younger (Enrique Arrizon) and present-day selves (Eugenio Derbez).

As fans of the series chronicling his journey working at the beachside resort will recall, Maximo’s present-day story ended with a major cliffhanger at the end of Season 2 as viewers were introduced to his daughter! Finally, they’ll get some answers about the young woman he calls Paloma (Vico Escorcia) in TV Insider’s exclusive clip, above.

“Hugo, this is your cousin, Paloma,” Maximo says to his nephew (Raphael Alejandro), with whom he’s been sharing his life story over the course of the series. “Wait, all these years I’ve had a cousin? Do you know how hard it is to be Mexican without any cousins?” Hugo asks. When Paloma questions why Maximo is stopping by, his answer is a little scattered, offering a glimpse at their father-daughter dynamic.

“I love the cliffhanger last season where Maximo knocks at the door and then all of a sudden this young girl opens the door and says ‘Dad?’ and we realize that Maximo has a daughter,” Derbez tells us. While he’s reluctant to spoil much about Maximo and Paloma’s relationship, he does say, “We’re going to find out why it feels like Maximo probably made a lot of mistakes and betrayed a lot of friends and family. And now we’re experiencing how he’s coming back to Mexico to try to fix all those mistakes.”

One of those mistakes is his tense relationship with Paloma, which will be carefully unraveled and examined as Season 3 plays out. But that’s not all that fans can look forward to as the show also explores Maximo’s relationship with Julia (Camila Perez) in the ’80s after the pair finally made things official at the end of Season 2.

“We have a secret relationship,” Arrizon teases as the couple keep things a little under wraps for the sake of not drawing attention from their colleagues. “That’s very exciting. Finally, Maximo is with the love of his life, with the girl of his dreams. So he’s on cloud nine. It couldn’t be better,” he adds.

Still, the happiness can’t always last as there will certainly be some drama among the Las Colinas staff, particularly as Maximo is primed to take over Don Pablo’s (Damián Alcázar) management job. “He now has this huge opportunity to take Don Pablo’s place, but he has to earn it and he has to learn a lot from his mentor. So it’s going to be a long journey,” Arrizon confirms.

See how it all unfolds as Season 3 arrives on Apple TV+.

Acapulco, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, May 1, Apple TV+