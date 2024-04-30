‘Young Sheldon’: Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage Team Up for Cute Series Finale Video

In anticipation of the upcoming Young Sheldon series finale, child star Iain Armitage teamed up with his older Big Bang Theory counterpart, Jim Parsons, for a promotional TikTok video.

The video was shared on the official Young Sheldon TikTok page and shows Armitage testing out a “new filter” that he says “apparently shows you what it looks like when you grow up.”

“I don’t know how accurate it is going to be, but let me try it out,” Armitage says while tapping on the screen.

When the young actor moves his finger away from the screen, Parsons is standing in his place. “Hmm, I’m not sure about this,” Parsons says as he assesses the results of the filter. “Oh! It changes your voice, too… I don’t like it.”

The fun team-up comes ahead of the Young Sheldon series finale, which is set to air on Thursday, May 16, at 8/7c on CBS. As previously reported, Parsons will reprise his role as Dr. Sheldon Cooper in the highly-anticipated episode. Fellow Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik will also reprise her role as Amy Farrah Fowler.

Parsons and Bialik have previously starred in off-screen roles on the spin-off; Parsons has served as narrator across all seven seasons, while Bialik took on a co-narrator role for two episodes. However, their upcoming roles in the finale mark the first time anyone from Big Bang Theory will appear in person, on screen, on Young Sheldon.

Story details about Parsons and Bialik’s exact roles in the finale have been kept close to the chest.

Appearing on the Today show last month, Parsons opened up about stepping back into the role of Sheldon Cooper, describing it as “very weird” but “also very beautiful.”

“Big Bang Theory was always a live show, and Young Sheldon is a single-camera show,” the Emmy-winning actor said. “And I got to do it with Mayim — we both played Sheldon and Amy in the series. And to do it in that situation, it was just different enough that it wasn’t creepy, like going like, ‘What are we doing here again?!’ Instead, it was really sweet.”

He added, “It felt like the nicest little coda to the whole experience, and I was grateful that they asked us to do it.”