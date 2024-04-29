Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Bridgerton‘s third season may center around Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), two characters fans have come to know over the years, but there’s a new member of the Ton who is raising questions, and that’s Daniel Francis‘s Lord Marcus Anderson.

The mystery man plays a somewhat major role; according to his character description, Lord Marcus Anderson is a charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the Ton and the ire of others. Much of the ire appears to come from none other than Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), who is seen giving the man some major side-eye in one of the show’s recently-released moving character portraits.

One character who isn’t giving the new arrival any side-eye? Bridgerton matriarch Violet (Ruth Gemmell), who seems to have an eye for the dashing man. But why is Lady Danbury so sour about it all? Fans have some theories as we try to piece together who Lord Marcus Anderson truly is.

Lady Danbury’s Son

Lady Danbury’s children were mentioned more frequently in Bridgerton‘s spinoff, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, but it helped establish their presence, leading some fans to wonder if Marcus is one of her sons. While this theory seems to be debunked by the idea that Marcus’ name is Anderson and not Danbury, it doesn’t mean it’s altogether implausible. In response to the teaser released by Netflix, featuring Marcus, Lady Danbury, and Violet, one fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Timeline does track for the possibility of that being her son. He looks YEARS younger than both of them. I’m still theorizing that he is or somewhat related to Lady D. Hence her disgusted face in the video.”

Lady Danbury’s Brother

Other fans speculate that Marcus will turn out to be Lady Danbury’s brother, with one posting, “My prediction is that Lord Anderson is Lady Danbury’s brother. Kinda funny when you think about it cause Agatha hooked up with Violet’s father (Lord Ledger) and now Violet is hooking up with Agatha’s possible brother. Ohhh how the tables have turned!”

As they say, it would add to the irony of the situation after Lady Danbury had an affair with Violet’s father in Queen Charlotte. And another fan pointed out, “My best friends brother seems like the theme this year,” as they noted the similarities between the trio’s portrait compared to the one for Penelope, Colin, and Eloise (Claudia Jessie).

He’s Unrelated

On a separate note, perhaps Lord Marcus Anderson has no familial connections to Lady Danbury, but instead has some kind of past with her that has yet-to-be uncovered. Maybe that’s the reason for her side-eye?

Only time will tell for certain. Until then, let the speculation run wild. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section, below.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, May 16, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, Netflix