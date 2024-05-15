With only one episode left to go in The Rookie Season 6, we can’t help but wonder where it will leave the fan-favorite couple Chenford—Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter)—after their breakup (his doing).

The finale (the first part of which aired on May 14, with the second following on May 21) will leave them “in a warm embrace,” Winter told TV Insider on the Disney Upfront red carpet. “That’s sweet,” O’Neil said, calling it “symbolic and literal.”

He added, “They are there for each other in more ways than one, and I think it’s a great reflection of how much they still really care about each other after everything they’re going through.”

And hey, there may be a light at the end of the heartbreaking tunnel. “I think personally, it’s going to be exciting to see them evolve and grow and hopefully be better individuals,” said O’Neil. “Maybe they come together, but they’ll be better for it. As all breakups are, we’re better for it.”

Winter joked that, still, going into the finale, “Lucy’s thrilled” about Tim’s decision to end their relationship in Episode 6. But he, too, thinks this could be good for their relationship down the line. “I think they’re both going through a lot, and I think they’re trying to process it,” he explained. “I think Tim’s finally trying to get help through Lucy’s advice. And I think that they can come out much stronger outside of this.”

But looking ahead to the finale, they, like the rest of the officers, have quite a bit to worry about case-wise. Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox) enlisted Lucy to go undercover as a nanny to keep tabs on money launderer Christian Bautista (Will Beinbrink)—only for Monica (Bridget Regan) to turn up (Lucy hid). But how’s that going to go in the finale?

“I think having all of our big bads kind of in the same vicinity is going to be really tricky for her to balance,” O’Neil previewed. “And she has a couple of close calls with Monica, but I think she evades her quite swiftly and we get to see a different side of what undercover can be for Lucy.”

Tim, meanwhile, has a lot going on in the episode, and “he’s definitely not thrilled” about the situation Lucy’s in, “but trying to stay in the job at hand for him,” shared Winter. “And in a way, they end up coming back together in this finale—in a very protective way.”

