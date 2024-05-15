‘The Rookie’ Stars Talk Chenford’s ‘Symbolic’ Embrace & Lucy Undercover in Finale

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Melissa O'Neil as Lucy and Eric Winter as Tim in 'The Rookie' Season 6 Episode 9
Preview
Disney / Raymond Liu

The Rookie

 More

With only one episode left to go in The Rookie Season 6, we can’t help but wonder where it will leave the fan-favorite couple Chenford—Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter)—after their breakup (his doing).

The finale (the first part of which aired on May 14, with the second following on May 21) will leave them “in a warm embrace,” Winter told TV Insider on the Disney Upfront red carpet. “That’s sweet,” O’Neil said, calling it “symbolic and literal.”

He added, “They are there for each other in more ways than one, and I think it’s a great reflection of how much they still really care about each other after everything they’re going through.”

And hey, there may be a light at the end of the heartbreaking tunnel. “I think personally, it’s going to be exciting to see them evolve and grow and hopefully be better individuals,” said O’Neil. “Maybe they come together, but they’ll be better for it. As all breakups are, we’re better for it.”

Winter joked that, still, going into the finale, “Lucy’s thrilled” about Tim’s decision to end their relationship in Episode 6. But he, too, thinks this could be good for their relationship down the line. “I think they’re both going through a lot, and I think they’re trying to process it,” he explained. “I think Tim’s finally trying to get help through Lucy’s advice. And I think that they can come out much stronger outside of this.”

Everything to Know About ABC Fall 2024 TV
Related

Everything to Know About ABC Fall 2024 TV

But looking ahead to the finale, they, like the rest of the officers, have quite a bit to worry about case-wise. Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox) enlisted Lucy to go undercover as a nanny to keep tabs on money launderer Christian Bautista (Will Beinbrink)—only for Monica (Bridget Regan) to turn up (Lucy hid). But how’s that going to go in the finale?

“I think having all of our big bads kind of in the same vicinity is going to be really tricky for her to balance,” O’Neil previewed. “And she has a couple of close calls with Monica, but I think she evades her quite swiftly and we get to see a different side of what undercover can be for Lucy.”

Tim, meanwhile, has a lot going on in the episode, and “he’s definitely not thrilled” about the situation Lucy’s in, “but trying to stay in the job at hand for him,” shared Winter. “And in a way, they end up coming back together in this finale—in a very protective way.”

What are you hoping to see from Chenford in the finale? Let us know in the comments section, below.

The Rookie, Season 6 Finale, Tuesday, May 21, 9/8c, ABC

The Rookie (2018) - ABC

The Rookie (2018) where to stream

The Rookie (2018)

Eric Winter

Melissa O'Neil

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Amber Mariano and Rob Mariano attend the premiere of CBS'
1
Will Boston Rob Join ‘Survivor’ Season 50? Here’s What He Had to Say
Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger attend the opening ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
2
Married Man! ‘Chicago Fire’ Star Taylor Kinney Weds Ashley Cruger
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15
3
RHOA’ Shakeup! Meet the 5 New Cast Members
Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods,' Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson in 'Law & Order: SVU,' and Rob Lowe in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
4
Your Complete Fall 2024 TV Schedule
Richard Schiff and Freddie Highmore in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 9
5
How ‘The Good Doctor’ Double Cliffhanger Set Up Series Finale