Uh-oh, the new DA may be in some serious trouble in the Law & Order Season 23 finale.

The NBC drama wraps its current season on May 16 with “In Harm’s Way,” in which a sports star is killed, but Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Riley (Reid Scott) suspect the shooter missed their intended target. In fact, in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek, Dixon (Camryn Manheim, in her last Law & Order episode) tells Baxter (Tony Goldwyn)—the shooting happened in front of him and his family—that he was the intended victim.

“We had a trajectory analyst review the video of the shooting, and it’s clear he was aiming for you. If you hadn’t moved when you did, that bullet would’ve struck you squarely in the back of the head,” Dixon explains. There’s a citywide manhunt to track the shooter down. Baxter’s wife (Tara Westwood) thinks that Baxter should suspend his campaign for District Attorney. “Can we talk about this later?” he asks. She knows that means no.

Watch the full sneak peek above for more, including what Baxter plans to do for security, to protect their children, who could be after him (“I’ve been a prosecutor and a defense attorney for 30 years. I probably have an enemy on every city block,” he notes), and what’s next in Dixon’s investigation.

This will also be Manheim’s final episode. It was announced just a week before the finale that she will not be returning for Season 24 (picked up by NBC in March). When we spoke with Manheim about the May 2 episode, she said, “This is one of my most favorite jobs.”

Also in this episode, Baxter’s daughter comes forward as a witness, but her public testimony could impact his re-election campaign with the confession of a family secret.

Law & Order, Season 23 Finale, Thursday, May 16, 8/7c, NBC