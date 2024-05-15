Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman are officially back together in the first trailer for their upcoming NBC sitcom Happy’s Place, which was handed a series order earlier this month.

The new sitcom reunites McEntire and Peterman more than 17 years after both starred together in Reba, which aired its final episode on The CW in 2007. In that show, McEntire starred as Reba Hart, a single mom whose husband leaves her for his dental hygienist, Barbra Jean, played by Peterman. Over the course of the series, Reba and Barbra grow close despite their differences.

Created by Kevin Abbott, who served as an executive producer on Reba, Happy’s Place centers on Bobbie (McEntire), who inherits her father’s restaurant and learns she’ll have to co-manage it with the half-sister she never knew she had, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo). Peterman plays longtime bartender Gabby.

The newly released trailer sees McEntire’s Bobbie learning about her new half-sister and dealing with the complications that come from that, including Isabella’s wild ideas of how to run the restaurant. There are also brief clips of McEntire and Peterman’s characters working behind the bar.

In addition to McEntire, Peterman, and Escobedo, Happy’s Place stars McEntire’s real-life boyfriend Rex Linn (Young Sheldon) as tavern cook Emmett; Tokala Black Elk (Yellowstone) as waiter Takoda; and Pablo Castelblanco (Alaska Daily) as accountant Steve.

The show was picked up as a series as part of NBC’s fall 2024-2025 slate, making it one of three new originals hitting the network this fall, alongside medical drama Brilliant Minds and hospital mockumentary St. Denis Medical.

While an official premiere date for Happy’s Place has yet to be announced, the show is scheduled to air on Friday nights at 8/7c.

McEntire and Peterman, who co-host the Living & Learning With Reba McEntire podcast together, previously starred alongside each other on CMT’s Working Class, Freeform’s Baby Daddy, and Lifetime’s The Hammer. They also both recur on CBS’ Young Sheldon, though their characters have never crossed paths on-screen.

Happy’s Place, TBA, NBC