How Will ‘Yellowstone’ End? Ian Bohen Teases ‘Best Series Finale in History’

Yellowstone won’t be a TV show that ends with a whimper, according to Ian Bohen. In fact, the actor, who plays ranch hand Ryan on the Paramount Network series, is hyping up what he promises to be the best series finale in the history of television.

“The fans are going to get the [best] conclusion that could possibly be written,” Bohen told Entertainment Tonight at the show’s Stagecoach pop-up. “Everything will land in a way that is perfectly set. A lot of shows just kind of finish… and they don’t satisfy you. This will be completed in a way that it will make sense.”

He added: “I don’t know that any show has finished this strongly ever. We’re expecting to have the best series finale in history. Overconfident maybe, but I think that’s what it’s going to be. We thank everyone for their patience… It’ll be worth the wait, I promise.”

Bohen previously revealed the upcoming shooting schedule for Yellowstone, which has been off the air since January 2023 amid Hollywood’s dual strikes and behind-the-scenes upheaval involving series lead Kevin Costner.

“We will go back, rumor has it, in May,” Bohen told ET in March. “We’ll shoot this summer, and then we should be on in November, roughly. You’re gonna have to give me some leeway on that. It’s not going to be any sooner than that. It could be June. We’ll shoot six episodes. November, maybe December, and then we’ll go through the holidays and then maybe [the] series finale [will air] maybe on Super Bowl [Sunday]. Something like that. And then that will be the end of the era.”

The end of an era for the flagship Yellowstone show, sure, but the franchise will reportedly continue with a spinoff said to be led by Matthew McConaughey and could feature current stars Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), and Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton).

Yellowstone, Season 5, Part, 2, November 2024, Paramount Network