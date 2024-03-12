‘Yellowstone’ Star Ian Bohen Teases Final Season, ‘Best Ending’ & More

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

Yellowstone is gearing up for its final farewell, and actor Ian Bohen, who plays ranch hand Ryan on the hit neo-Western drama, has teased that filming is set to get underway soon.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, Bohen revealed that he and the show’s other principal cast members are prepping to head back to Montana over the next couple of months.

“We will go back… rumor has it in May,” Bohen said. “This summer, and then we should be on in November, roughly.”

The hit Paramount Network series has been off the air since January 1, 2023, when it aired the mid-season finale for Part 1 of its fifth and final season. The highly anticipated Part 2 was delayed due to last year’s writers and actors strikes, plus behind-the-scenes drama between the show’s lead star, Kevin Costner, and creator, Taylor Sheridan.

“It could be June… we shoot six episodes,” Bohen continued before touching on the potential airing schedule. “November, maybe December, and then we go through the holidays and maybe season finale… series finale maybe on Super Bowl [day].”

Bohen described the show’s conclusion as “the end of an era.”

“It’s like going to college and grad school with the same people for six or eight years, and you’re like, ‘We have to go? Then what are we gonna do next?'” he explained. “It feels empty and weird, so I’m gonna try to wring out every second of it.”

The Superman & Lois actor also touched on the behind-the-scenes drama, noting how, despite all the speculation, the cast and crew are committed to giving the show the perfect send-off.

“People come and go and there’s all kinds of stories that you may read about and hear, but this story of what this show is about is the most important,” he shared. “We’re all components, and we all become madly in love with each other as actors and as people, so we’ll finish that out in this beautiful glide to land. It’ll be great, so we just want to take advantage of the time more than anything.”

While Bohen admitted he hasn’t yet read any scripts for Part 2, he promised fans will “get the most satisfying, the best ending that the show could possibly have from the mind of our creator.”

He added, “Taylor is going to be delivering to the audience, so it’ll be worth the wait, so we thank everybody for waiting.”