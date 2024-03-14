Hold Your Horses: Kelly Reilly Downplays ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Rumors

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

Time will tell all about the future of Yellowstone. In the meantime, Kelly Reilly wants fans to focus on her main goal: ending the flagship series with “as much care and as much passion” as possible.

Yellowstone is meant to return for Season 5 Part 2, its final episodes, in November 2024. It’s still unclear if leading man Kevin Costner (John Dutton) will return for those episodes amid reported contract disputes between the Oscar winner and series creator/writer Taylor Sheridan.

Yellowstone will reportedly continue after Season 5 Part 2 without Costner and with Matthew McConaughey as the series lead. According to industry newsletter Puck, Reilly (Beth Dutton) and co-stars Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) and Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) are negotiating increased pay before officially signing on for the Yellowstone spinoff.

Reilly told RadioTimes to take the rumors about Yellowstone‘s future with a grain of salt. She’s not focusing on anything else beyond the original series’ final episodes.

“I just care about finishing [Yellowstone] with as much care and as much passion and as much love as I can muster to put into it,” she said. “That’s what I care about. I’m sort of prepping for that now [and] that’s my tunnel vision thing that I care about most.”

She confirmed “there are discussions” about how the franchise will continue after Season 5 concludes, but there have apparently been things said in the media that she says are “just nonsense.” What “nonsense” she’s referring to is not specified.

Reilly stayed vague but warned, “Don’t believe everything you read. It’s just nonsense.” She seemingly can’t say more than that, but said to “wait and see” what time will reveal about the show’s fate. “I don’t have an answer right now,” she added. “But we’ll see.”

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 is slated for a November 2024 release date. Season 5 Part 1 ended on January 1, 2023. The first Yellowstone spinoff, 1883, was a limited series that concluded on February 27, 2022, and the second spinoff, the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led 1923, has resumed production following the end of the industry strikes in 2023.

Yellowstone, Season 5 Part 2, November 2024, Paramount Network