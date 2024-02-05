‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff: Will Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly & Luke Grimes Bail Over Salary?

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in 'Yellowstone'
Paramount Network

Yellowstone‘s future continues to be uncertain as a new report surrounding the upcoming spinoff hints at trouble behind the scenes when it comes to salary and legacy stars Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes.

In a newsletter from Puck, it’s being revealed that there’s been a months-long back-and-forth over whether the trio will return for the upcoming series when Yellowstone wraps its second half of Season 5 later this year. This salary debate comes on the heels of Yellowstone lead Kevin Costner‘s dispute with showrunner Taylor Sheridan, in which he complained that script delays were impeding on the production schedule of his two-part Western epic Horizon.

Yellowstone - Luke Grimes and Kevin Costner

(Credit: Paramount Network)

Ultimately, Sheridan wrote Costner out of the second half of Yellowstone‘s fifth and final season. While it’s unclear if anything has changed since then, it’s being reported that Hauser, Reilly, and Grimes are seeking a pay raise should they return for the anticipated spinoff rumored to feature Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer.

While the report from Puck notes that the trio from the flagship weren’t originally intended to feature in the spinoff, their presence would be a good way to ease fans into the new story set at the same time. With this in mind, Reilly and Hauser are reportedly seeking upwards of $1 million per episode with Grimes taking a more laid-back approach.

Did 'Yellowstone' Hint at John Dutton's Death in Season 1? 8 Theories for Kevin Costner's Exit
Related

Did 'Yellowstone' Hint at John Dutton's Death in Season 1? 8 Theories for Kevin Costner's Exit

Considering the appeal of Hauser and Reilly reprising their roles as Rip and Beth, their inclusion in a spinoff would seem like a slam-dunk for success, but negotiations have continued to unravel. According to Puck, Reilly initially sought $1.5 million per episode but has come down to $1.2 with Hauser requesting $1.25 million.

The catch is the stars of Yellowstone are contractually obligated to be paid for a sixth season that isn’t happening. Should they sign on for the spinoff, the dispute lies in whether the pay they’d get for that non-existent sixth season would go toward the spinoff, or whether they’d get that pay in addition to a spinoff salary.

Stay tuned for any possible casting updates as negotiations on the Yellowstone spinoff continue, and let us know your thoughts on the original cast’s possible inclusion in the follow-up in the comments section, below.

Yellowstone, Season 5, Part 2, Premieres November, Paramount Network

Yellowstone - CBS

Yellowstone where to stream

Yellowstone

Cole Hauser

Kelly Reilly

Luke Grimes

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Celine Dion at 66th GRAMMY Awards
1
Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance at Grammys Amid Health Battle
Killer Mike, winner of the 'Best Rap Performance' award for
2
Killer Mike Taken Away in Handcuffs After Three Big Wins at the 2024 Grammys
Jesse Palmer - Bachelorette Season 19 finale
3
How Much Does ‘The Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer Make?
Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 66th Grammy Awards
4
Miley Cyrus Celebrates First Grammy Win With Night’s Best Performance
Stevie Wonder, Fantasia, Annie Lennox 2024 Grammys
5
Watch Grammy Tribute Performances From Fantasia, Annie Lennox, Stevie Wonder & More