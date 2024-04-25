‘Jeopardy!’ Player Smokes Competition in Final Round by Betting Small

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! is keeping things interesting with its latest match as one player’s wise betting strategy yielded money-making results in the April 25th game.

Returning one-day champion Amy Hummel, an ER doctor from Milwaukee, Wisconsin faced off against West Hills, California attorney, Justin Brandt, and Potrales, New Mexico researcher and PhD student, Tyler Jarvis. Despite a valiant effort on all players’ parts, Justin and Tyler were no match for Amy’s betting strategy in the Final Jeopardy! round.

Amy went into the round with a lead advantage, entering Final Jeopardy! with $18,800 against Tyler’s $8,600 and Justin’s $2,000, but when it came to the category, “Statues,” they all came up blank with their responses to the clue, “The 42-foot-high statue of Athena in this state capital is the tallest indoor statue in the United States.”

The correct response was supposed to be, “What is Nashville?” All three players were wrong, but with Amy only wagering $5, she claimed a massive victory over Justin and Tyler who finished with $2,000 and $4,001 respectively.

This means that Amy’s two-day total is a whopping $37,695, making her a formidable competitor as regular gameplay continues to proceed. Fans had complimentary things to say on social media, but some also complained about Amy’s slowness when it comes to clue turnaround. See some of their reactions, below.

