‘Jeopardy’: James Holzhauer & ‘Masters’ Rivals Wow Fans in Stunning Hype Video

The second edition of Jeopardy! Masters comes our way next week, kicking off on May 1, and the show has whet the appetite with a new promotional video featuring all six competitors.

“Let the #JeopardyMasters show you how #glambots are done,” reads the caption of the Instagram video. The video is Jeopardy‘s take on the recent “Glambot” trend, based on the high-frame-rate video camera designed to capture slow-motion footage.

In this case, the six Masters contestants pose for the camera, setting the stage for what is sure to be an epic battle. The clip features super-champ Matt Amodio and recent Tournament of Champions winner Yogesh Raut, staring straight down the lens while adjusting their outfits.

A salmon-suited Mattea Roach brushes her hair back while 2022 TOC winner Amy Schneider folds her arms and looks ready for business. Victoria Groce, who recently won the first-ever Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament, twirls in a stunning blue dress.

Finally, last year’s Masters winner, James Holzhauer, drops to one knee and hits the double biceps pose, popularized by WWE legend “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels.

“The ladies are KILLING IT!!” wrote one fan on the Jeopardy! YouTube channel.

“That cuff adjustment from Matt. The subtlest slay,” added another.

“I did not think I was going to see bald Yogesh today, but here we are,” said another, pointing out how Raut has shaved his head for the upcoming competition.

“James with the Shawn Michaels pose,” wrote one commenter.

“I’m Obsessed with this tournament already!! Let’s Goooo,” said another fan.

“This #Jeopardy tournament will be epic,” added another.

The tournament officially kicks off on Wednesday, May 1, at 8 pm ET on ABC. Holzhauer is entering as the reigning champion and is the favorite based on his impressive performance last year. However, Schneider, Amodio, and Roach, all of whom competed in the first Masters, will surely be looking for redemption.

Meanwhile, Raut and Groce are coming off the back of big tournament wins and could certainly carry that momentum into Masters.

Who is your favorite heading into Masters? Can anyone topple Holzhauer? Let us know in the comments section below.