MTV has announced details of the 2024 VMAs which will be aired live around the world on Tuesday, September 10. And the event will be taking place at a new venue.

This year’s music ceremony will be the first awards show to take place at the UBS Arena – a brand new indoor entertainment space located just outside of New York City in Belmont Park, New York.

“We’re excited to bring this year’s VMAs to UBS Arena, one of the country’s newest and most cutting edge venues,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “Celebrating one of music’s biggest nights with the incredible, robust New York area fans is something we’ve been looking forward to since the moment last year’s show ended.”

The 2024 awards show will be aired live around the world in more than 150 countries.

“It’s an honor to host MTV and the VMAs at UBS Arena,” said Mark Shulman, Senior Vice President of Programming, UBS Arena. “We look forward to welcoming this year’s top artists, fans, and viewers worldwide to experience our arena and campus at Belmont Park.”

Last year’s VMAs saw a host of unforgettable moments, including NSync’s first reunion in 10 years, an extravagant duo performance by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice winning Best New Artist, and brilliant live renditions of her hits “Vampire” and “Get Him Back!” by Olivia Rodrigo.

The 2023 VMAs were hosted by Nicki Minaj, marking her second consecutive year as host.

Among those expected to win big at this year’s event is Taylor Swift, who received nine awards from the 2023 ceremony, surpassing Madonna to become the second-most awarded artist in the history of the show.

Additional details for the 2024 VMAs – such as who will be hosting, performing, and who is nominated – will be announced closer to the show date.

2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Tuesday, September 10, 8/7c, MTV