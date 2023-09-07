2023 VMAs Adds Olivia Rodrigo to Performers List

Olivia Rodrigo fans have a lot to look forward to when it comes to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Not only is Rodrigo up for six awards — Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Song of Summer for “vampire” — she has now also been added to the lineup of performers for the show, live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12, at 8/7c. Her return to the VMAs stage comes following the highly anticipated release of her sophomore album GUTS (out September 8).

Rodrigo made her VMAs debut in 2021 with a performance of “good 4 u.” That year, she was also a first-time nominee and tied for the most Moon Persons with three wins for Best New Artist, Push Artist, and Song of the Year.

Rodrigo joins the following on the list of previously announced performers: Anitta, Demi Lovato, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Doja Cat, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Shakira, Stray Kids, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Diddy and Shakira’s performances come as part of their acceptances of the Global Icon and Video Vanguard Awards, respectively. It will be Diddy’s first performance since 2005 and Shakira’s first since 2006.

Rodrigo shattered records with her chart-topping, 4x Platinum debut album Sour, which was the fastest album in history to have all of its songs certified RIAA Platinum or higher. The track “vampire” from her upcoming album Guts debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, as did SOUR‘s “drivers license” and “good 4 u,” making Rodrigo the first artist to debut the lead singles from two career-opening albums atop the chart.

Presenters at the 2023 VMAs include: Bebe Rexha, Charli D’Amelio, Coco Jones, Dixie D’Amelio, Emily Ratajkowski, French Montana, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Jared Leto, Madelyn Cline, Rita Ora, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Taylor Swift leads all nominees with 11, followed by SZA with eight, BLACKPINK, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, and Rodrigo with six, Kim Petras and Sam Smith with five, Beyoncé, and Diddy, Drake, Ice Spice, Karol G, Metro Boomin, Shakira, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER with four.