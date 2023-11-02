Ellen Travolta is Returning to ‘General Hospital’ After 27 Years

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital is giving fans a very special gift this holiday season as Ellen Travolta is set to return to the long-running soap to reprise her role as Gloria Cerullo, mother of Rena Sofer‘s Lois Cerullo.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Travolta will return for a guest stint on the ABC drama for Thanksgiving, stepping back into the role she played from 1994 to 1996.

Travolta’s comeback arrives just weeks after Sofer returned to the soap, as her character, Lois, landed back in Port Charles to help her daughter Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) following her firing from her job at “Deception.”

While not everyone was happy to see Lois back in town, her former on-screen husband Ned, aka Eddie Maine (Wally Kurth), might be hoping to reignite their old romance. Gloria never particularly approved of Eddie back in the day, so it will be interesting to see if she still feels the same way when she makes her way back to Port Charles.

Travolta, who starred alongside her brother John Travolta in the movie Grease, is best known for playing Louisa Arcola Delvecchio in Happy Days and its spinoff Joanie Loves Chachi. She also starred as Lillian in the CBS sitcom Charles in Charge from 1987 to 1990.

More recently, the veteran actress appeared in the 2018 movie Mistrust and the 2019 docuseries The Untold Story.

The upcoming episodes of General Hospital will mark the first time three generations of the Cerullos have been on-screen together, with Gloria, Lois, and Brook Lynn all set to share scenes.

Sofer previously spoke to ABC7 about returning to the show and working with Setton for the first time.

“She is so much fun, and we went out to lunch before I started the show, me, Amanda, and Wally. Just to kind of meet and talk and find out, what have you guys said about Lois over the years? How have you reacted to your mom and what has she meant to you?” she shared.

Sofer also admitted that while she was a little intimidated to be returning at first, she soon found her groove. “Once I got through a day, half a day, and got the nails on, and I got the voice, and I got upstairs, and people kind of enjoyed what I was doing, I went ok, I’m good, and it’s just been so much fun since then,” she explained.