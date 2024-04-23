One of Apple TV+‘s sweetest treats returns to television this spring as Trying continues with a fourth season on the streamer beginning Wednesday, May 22.

In anticipation of the show’s return, the platform has unveiled an all-new trailer teasing a major time jump for parents Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall), who are still bringing up adoptive daughter Princess (Scarlett Rayner) and adoptive son Tyler (Cooper Turner). The new episodes are set six years after the end of Season 3, and Princess and Tyler are young teens who are giving their parents a run for their money.

After having successfully created a family of their own, Nikki and Jason are model adopters, but when Princess begins to express an interest in connecting with her birth mother, it will put the couple’s parenting skills to the ultimate test. More sweetness and comedy abound in the first look, above.

The eight-episode season will kick off with two episodes on May 22 and one new installment will drop each Wednesday through the finale on July 3. In addition to Smith, Spall, Rayner, and Turner, the series features Sian Brooke and Darren Boyd, who return in their respective roles as Karen and Scott.

Trying is created by Andy Wolton, who also executive produces with Josh Cole, Sam Pinnell, and Chris Sussman. The series is produced by BBC Studios.

Along with the fun reveals, the trailer also includes a brand-new single from London-based pop star BEKA titled “Forever.” BEKA is set to helm this season’s soundtrack with original songs slated to debut in each episode. BEKA follows in Maisie Peters and Bear’s Den footsteps as they wrote and performed the soundtracks for Trying Seasons 2 and 3, respectively.

Don’t miss it—catch the trailer with the new original song, “Forever,” above, and watch Trying Season 4 when it arrives on Apple TV+ this spring.

Trying, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, May 22, Apple TV+