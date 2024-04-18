‘Conan O’Brien Goes Must Go’: 5 Reasons to Watch the Max Series

Max is serving the travel docuseries genre up in a sweet four-episode comedic package titled Conan O’Brien Must Go, in which the former late-night TV host brings his unique sense of humor around the globe.

There are more than a few reasons to tune into the newly-dropped title on Max, but we’re breaking down a few of them, below:

1. The caliber of guests.

The premise of the series involves O’Brien visiting different countries around the world to spend some quality time with fans who have called into his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. Surprising them at their front doors, he interacts with the varying personalities in different ways to deliver the best possible comedic beats. The visits are also endearing as O’Brien attempts to help these fans with their own ventures like promoting their bands or boosting their radio listening base.

2. It offers a healthy dose of nostalgia.

For fans of O’Brien’s former late-night series Conan, which incorporated bits from his online docuseries Conan Without Borders, this series harkens back to what viewers loved from him, which is uninhibited jokes delivered across continents to individuals who don’t always get his humor.

3. Jordan Schlansky is up to his usual hilarious ways.

For those familiar with O’Brien’s bits, none are quite as funny as his face-offs with Jordan Schlansky, a producer who worked with the comedian on his late show and other projects. In this series, the duo enjoy Argentinian food and debate about the true pronunciation of the word “tango.” It’s the kind of banter that keeps momentum going.

4. It’s delightfully unpredictable.

When it comes to O’Brien, you never know what you’re going to get, whether it’s him licking a stranger on the face or hugging all the occupants of an outdoor cafe, he’s not afraid to interact with the world and people around him. O’Brien’s willingness to take things the extra step adds to the spontaneity of what makes a travel show like this work. If everything felt as if it was scripted then you’d lose the candid moments that bring out audience laughter.

5. There are also some truly sweet stories.

It turns out that O’Brien’s travels have done more than just entertain; they have also changed the course of some fans’ lives. In the first episode’s final moments, one of the podcast guests-turned-docuseries subjects reveals that upon O’Brien’s visit, he is encouraged by the comic to pursue a woman he likes. It turns out they eventually move in together and are expecting a baby.

Conan O’Brien Must Go, Streaming now Max