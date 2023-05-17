‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’ in New Travel Series Ordered at Max

Conan O’Brien is returning to television in the form of an upcoming streaming travel docuseries, Conan O’Brien Must Go, for Max.

The new international travel series was unveiled by HBO Programming Executive Vice President Nina Rosenstein during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts. The four-episode season is currently in production and will feature O’Brien visiting new friends he’s met through his podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan,” in which he dives deep with listeners from across the country and the world.

“My fans around the globe never asked me to visit them, so I did,” O’Brien shared in a statement about the upcoming series. He’ll also executive produce with Jeff Ross, under Conaco banner.

“Conan is a national treasure…at least that’s what he keeps telling me,” Rosenstein shared in a statement. “It’s been an absolute dream to work with him, Jeff, and the whole Conaco team. They’re everything you’d hope for – insanely smart, ridiculously funny, and nicer than they’d probably want to admit.”

As fans of O’Brien will recall, he recently wrapped an 11-year run with Conan on TBS, marking the end of his 28-year career as a late-night talk show host and one of the longest tenures in late-night television history. O’Brien’s Emmy-winning Conan without Borders has visited 13 countries.

And it doesn’t seem like the experiences will prepare O’Brien for what’s in store with Conan O’Brien Must Go, which sees the comedian boxing, delirious from spicy food, rock climbing, purchasing blurred-out items from floating markets, and much more. Currently, in production, this is just the latest project from O’Brien alongside his current podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, which has over 427 million downloads since its 2018 launch.

Get a taste of what’s to come with a teaser featuring O’Brien, above, and stay tuned for more details, including the premiere date, as the show continues to take shape at Max.

Conan O’Brien Must Go, Series Premiere, TBA, Max