Billy Joel Encore, ‘Manhunt’ Finale, Last Round for ‘Drag Race,’ More ‘Rebel Moon’

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

Special

If at first you don’t complete … air it again. That was CBS’s inevitable decision, replacing several scheduled Friday repeats with a rebroadcast of Sunday’s heavily promoted concert special marking Billy Joel’s 100th performance during his decade-long Madison Square Garden residency. In Eastern and Central time zones, an inexplicable engineering glitch, resulting from the prime-time lineup being delayed by the Masters golf tournament’s finale—as if that’s never happened before—kept viewers from enjoying the final minutes of Joel’s climactic performance of his signature tune “Piano Man.” Here’s a chance to witness it uninterrupted. (It’s also streaming on Paramount+ in case you don’t want to wait.)

Apple TV

Manhunt

Series Finale

The manhunt is over, with President Lincoln’s assassin John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle) dead, but Secretary of War Edwin Stanton’s (Tobias Menzies) crusade for justice is just beginning. In the limited series finale, Stanton puts everything, including his precarious health, on the line to prove that Booth didn’t act alone by conducting a trial implicating as many conspirators as possible while a deeply fractured nation faces Reconstruction.

Franklin

As one historical drama ends, another hits its stride. Benjamin Franklin (Michael Douglas) takes his delicate negotiations for a French alliance in the colonies’ war against the British all the way to the court of Versailles, where King Louis XVI busies himself with his hobbies while child queen Marie Antoinette charms the unofficial ambassador over a game of cards. And just when Franklin’s ego is being stroked, a visit from across the ocean could bring him back down to earth.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Season Finale 8/7c

The grand finale crowns a new drag superstar from the glittery trio of contenders still standing and strutting: Sapphira Crystal, Nymphia Wind and Plane Jane. While they lip sync and dance for their life on the runway, with a grand prize of $200,000 awaiting the winner, a special Miss Congeniality prize will be awarded to a member of the fabulous Season 16 cast.

Clay Enos/Netflix

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver

Movie Premiere

The second half, following December’s Part One (A Child of Fire), continues the battle of the rebel warriors from the home world of Veldt against the mighty forces of Imperium military rule, led by the ferocious presumed-dead leader Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein). Resistance fighter Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her rogue companions—including love interest Gunnar (Michel Huisman), rebel leader Devra Bloodaxe (Cleopatra Coleman), beast farmer Tarak (Staz Nair) and loyal robot Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins)—have quite the fight ahead of them.

