Here’s Why ‘Will Trent’ Isn’t New This Week

It’s a bye week for some of your favorite ABC procedurals, and Will Trent is no exception.

On Tuesday, April 16, instead of a new episode of the riveting detective show, the network will air a rerun in its usual 8/7c timeslot. At that time, fans can revisit March 5’s Season 2 Episode 3, “You Don’t Have to Understand.” That episode follows Will (Ramón Rodríguez) and Faith (Iantha Richardson) as they investigate a suspicious pastor and try to save a pregnant woman from a killer.

The following week, on Tuesday, April 23, ABC will again reair an episode from earlier in the season instead of a new one; this time, it’s March 26’s Season 2 Episode 4, “It’s Easier to Handcuff a Human Being,” which centers on the “Boo Hag,” an apparent supernatural suspect in a multiple homicide case involving camping teens.

Fans will finally get a new episode of Will Trent on Tuesday, April 30, titled “Have You Never Been to a Wedding?” The preview (embedded above) indicates that Will and Faith will get very gussied up for a fancy nuptial celebration that goes completely off the rails once it’s held up by masked gunmen dressed as caterers. With Will caught by these assailants, it looks like Faith’ll be the one to have to save the day. The only problem is that she thought the event would be all about “peace” and insisted they go unarmed. Whoops!

Ahead of its most recent episode, “We Are Family,” Will Trent was renewed for a third season at ABC after boasting strong ratings in its ongoing second season.

Also airing reruns this week on ABC are The Rookie, The Good Doctor, and 9-1-1. Next week, The Rookie and The Good Doctor are again reruns, while 9-1-1 is preempted by the 2024 NFL Draft.