Gypsy Rose Blanchard Divorce Explodes: Restraining Orders, Fights & Food-Hoarding!

The drama in Gypsy Rose Blanchard‘s personal life continues as her estranged husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, has filed a restraining order against her just days after she filed one against him.

According to court documents obtained by People, Blanchard filed her restraining order against Anderson on Monday, April 8, the same day she filed for divorce. Anderson then filed his restraining order against Blanchard on Thursday, April 11.

Blanchard announced her separation from Anderson in late March, writing on her private Facebook page, “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou.”

She filed the divorce paperwork at the Lafourche Parish Clerk of the Court in Louisiana on April 8. She is seeking interim and final spousal support “as he is at fault in the dissolution of the marriage” and requesting that [Anderson] not be issued any support. A court ruling is scheduled for May 23.

Blanchard and Anderson met while the former was serving a 10-year prison sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. For years, Dee Dee convinced people her daughter was terminally ill with the mind of a 7-year-old and suffered from various ailments and illnesses, including muscular dystrophy and leukemia.

The story of Blanchard and Dee Dee was the subject of the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest and Hulu’s limited series The Act.

Earlier this month, Blanchard’s close friend Nadiya Vizier said that Blanchard and Anderson recently got into a heated argument, claiming Anderson “got in her face and screamed.”

“Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her,” Vizier told People. “He didn’t — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary.”

According to a new report from TMZ, sources claimed the argument stemmed from Anderson’s food-hoarding habits. Blanchard allegedly told friends that her husband’s hoarding reminded her of her late mother, Dee Dee.

In one instance, Blanchard cleared out Anderson’s fridge, which was filled with old food items that needed to be thrown away. When Anderson found the empty fridge, sources said it sparked a huge argument, which “left Gypsy feeling shaken.”

After being released in December after serving seven years of her 10-year sentence, Blanchard reconnected with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. Blanchard and Urker were engaged in the years before Blanchard married Anderson in July 2022.

“For me, it just came out of the blue,” Anderson told the Daily Mail earlier this month in regards to the separation and Blanchard’s relationship with Urker. “I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him.”

Blanchard’s post-prison life, including her divorce and upcoming nose surgery, will be covered this summer in Lifetime’s Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up docuseries.