Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Health Scare, Says He ‘Couldn’t Walk’ (VIDEO)

Jamie Foxx made a surprise appearance at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements on Monday, December 4, where he opened up about his recent health battles.

In his first public appearance since his hospitalization in April, Foxx took to the stage to accept the Vanguard Award for his performance in Prime Video’s The Burial. The actor was clearly emotional as he shared details of his health scare, noting that it left him unable to walk for a time.

“You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago… I couldn’t actually walk,” Foxx said at the start of his speech before joking, “I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people who was saying I was cloned out there.”

“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough, when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light,” Foxx said of the mysterious illness that left him hospitalized in Atlanta back in April.

“It was hot in the tunnel, too,” he quipped. “I was like, ‘S***, am I going to the right place?”

At the time, Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, shared an Instagram post revealing her father had “experienced a medical complication,” which led to a temporary production shut down on his Netflix movie Back In Action.

The In Living Color alum later spent time at a physical rehabilitation center in Chicago, which specializes in stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, and cancer recovery.

“I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up,” Foxx continued in his speech Monday.

Foxx and his family have kept things private regarding the specifics of what happened, and the actor thanked his daughter and his sister for keeping things under wraps. “You need somebody like that in your corner,” he added.

Back in July, the Oscar winner shared an update on social media, telling his fans, “I know a lot of people were waiting, wanting to hear updates. But, to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man.”

He continued, “I want you to see me laughing and having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”