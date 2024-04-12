The View hosts had a lot to say about Friday’s news that The Golden Bachelor‘s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are ending their marriage, just three months after their ABC-televised wedding.

For some of them, the news was unexpected, but for Ana Navarro it was completely foreseeable and a cause to celebrate.

“For six months, you tortured me every Friday and made me talk about this topic — which I can’t stand because I think it’s manufactured and a complete crock — and today I get to say, ‘I told you so, I told you so, I told you so,” Navarro told her cohorts with a happy dance in her chair.

Joy Behar was in Navarro’s camp of being snarky about the news, joking, “For my money, they still have time to find love. She has money, he has Viagra. They’ll be fine.”

However, for Sunny Hostin the news came as quite a disappointment. After expressing confusion about the couple’s initial post-nuptial decision not to share a home, she added, “You know, I fell for this nonsense because I thought since they were older they knew better and could find love. But they didn’t!”

Alyssa Farah Griffin then hopped in with a bit of crucial context, explaining that as a longtime Bachelor Nation fan, “You don’t watch it to watch people have lasting love. You do it to see how the social experiment works. It was filmed over six weeks, they’re dating other people. If you make it to the honeymoon suite, he’s probably slept with another person, or she, right before proposing to you. It’s bound to fail, but it’s still fascinating.”

Sara Haines guessed that it was the timing of their wedding that doomed the Golden Bachelor couple, saying, “Their mistake was … when people offered them a wedding on air, and they got married 20 days later.”

To that, Navarro reacted with more biting commentary about the show and couple, arguing, “Their mistake was going on national TV to try and feign a relationship…. I’ve had pimples that last longer than this marriage.”

Turner and Nist jointly announced their divorce on Friday morning’s edition of Good Morning America.

The View, weekdays, ABC