The Heartbreak High kids returned for another term in the Netflix show’s highly-anticipated second season. After a roller coaster of shocking reveals, betrayals, and stunning twists, Season 2 ended with, well, heartbreak.

If you’re a Heartbreak High fan, you’re probably wondering about the fate of the hit Australian series. Scroll down to get the latest updates about Heartbreak High Season 3.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Heartbreak High?

Netflix hasn’t announced whether or not Heartbreak High is getting a Season 3. The second season of the series, a reboot of the ’90s Australian teen series, just debuted on April 11. The first season premiered in 2022, and the show was renewed for Season 2 a month later.

Given what went down in the Season 2 finale, it would be surprising for the show to end with that episode. However, Heartbreak High’s fate remains up in the air for now.

What happened at the end of Season 2?

As revealed in the opening moments of Season 2, the Year 11 formal ends in a fiery blaze. The finale reveals exactly who set the fire and the person behind Bird Psycho.

But before all that, Malakai (Thomas Weatherall) confesses his love for Amerie (Ayesha Madon) to Harper (Asher Yasbincek). Malakai and Amerie’s relationship has endured so many ups and downs, but Malakai has finally realized his true feelings. Harper tells Malakai that Amerie is in a good place with Rowan (Sam Rechner), and he doesn’t need to ruin her formal. The thing is, Malakai is moving away. He wants to tell Amerie how he feels before he goes. He writes a love letter to Amerie and leaves it in her locker.

Quinni (Chloé Hayden) is still determined to find out the identity of Bird Psycho, the person who’s been attacking Amerie all season long. She’s got her crime board and everything. Quinni and Sasha (Gemma Chua-Tran) deduce that Rowan, Amerie’s new love, is behind Bird Psycho. They want to back up their claim, so they head to Rowan’s house to get evidence. Boy, do they find it.

After some hesitation, Ca$h’s Nan convinces him to go to the formal. Ca$h (Will McDonald) is afraid of facing Darren (James Majoos). Navigating his asexuality has caused struggles with Darren, but Nan gives Ca$h just the right words of wisdom: “There’s all kinds of ways to love someone, to be with someone.”

Meanwhile, gym teacher Timothy Voss (Angus Sampson) assembles his followers outside of the Hartley High gymnasium to put an end to the “woke brigade” once and for all. He sets a fire that quickly spirals out of control, leading to an explosion just outside the gym.

At the formal, Amerie finds out that Malakai has left town. Harper reveals that she spoke to Malakai before he left and told him to leave Amerie alone. This infuriates Amerie and forces her to confess that she’s in love with Malakai after all: “I love Malakai. I never stopped. And now he’s gone,” she says in front of everyone, including Rowan. Amerie runs after him. Amerie and Harper wind up getting locked in a room inside the school as the fire rages on.

Quinni’s right: Rowan is Bird Psycho. Turns out, Rowan’s been holding intense resentment towards Amerie since they met when they were kids. He blames Amerie for his little brother’s death, which was an accident. Rowan explains everything in a video, and he refuses to let Amerie and Harper out of the smoke-filled room. He wants Amerie to be sorry for killing his brother (which she did not).

When Quinni shows up at the school, she runs in after Harper and Amerie. When the fire situation gets even more dire, Harper apologizes to Amerie for what she said to Malakai. Quinni finds them and helps them get out of the school. Despite everything he’s done to her, Amerie refuses to leave Rowan behind.

After surviving a life-threatening fire, the kids aren’t taking anything for granted. Ca$h and Darren share a kiss as the fire consumes the school. In a heartbreaking twist, Malakai’s letter to Amerie burns in the fire. Amerie will never know what Malakai wrote in that letter. Talk about angst!

Is Thomas Weatherall leaving Heartbreak High?

It doesn’t look good for Malakai fans if Heartbreak High gets renewed for Season 3. With Malakai moving away with his mom, it’s unlikely for him to return for the next term at Hartley High. But in the world of TV, anything is possible!

Will Josh Heuston return for Season 3?

Josh Heuston‘s Dusty did not return as a series regular in Season 2. Dusty transferred out of Hartley High offscreen, but he did have a brief guest appearance in Season 2 Episode 2. Heuston’s absence in Season 2 is likely due to the actor getting cast as Constantine in the upcoming series Dune: Prophecy. It’s not out of the realm of possibility for Dusty to return in a potential Season 3, but it’s unlikely.

