'Loot': Maya Rudolph & Cast on Making Molly's Team a Family in Season 2 (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Loot

Loot‘s second season is in full swing at Apple TV+, and before the premiere, stars Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, and Joel Kim Booster joined co-creators Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard for a sit-down chat in our TCA studio.

As a group, they discussed bringing billionaire Molly’s organization team together, not just as colleagues, but as a makeshift family.

“If Season 1 is about them coming together, this season… they’re kind of a family already. So then we get to explore how they interact with each other and we get to see a lot more of the characters’ personal lives this season, which I think is also really fun,” Yang shares in the video interview, above.

Joel Kim Booster and Maya Rudolph in Loot Season 2

Apple TV+

“That’s my favorite part as well,” Rudolph chimes in. “The family aspect and seeing Molly figure out her new roles in her life, but also the bonds that she shares with every single person in this group. And I think it’s very sweet and very touching,” she continues. “That’s where the fun builds from.”

As for Booster, who plays Molly’s assistant, Nicholas, he has enjoyed the dynamic shifts between him and Rudolph onscreen as well as Molly’s right-hand girl at the Wells’ Foundation, Rodriguez’s Sofia. “We set up those relationships in the first season, but there’s a lot of subversion in the second season too, because they’ve established that that’s the relationship he has with Molly. But now in the second season, you’re seeing an evolution of that too, which is really cool,” Booster says.

And as fans have started to see in Season 2, “Molly’s character actually loosens Sofia up a lot in the second season, a little bit more than I guess we would expect,” Rodriguez says.

When asked if Molly and Sofia are officially good friends, Rudolph jokes, “Molly thinks they are. And she loves it!” See the cast discuss more of Season 2 in the full video, above, and don’t miss Loot on Apple TV+.

Loot, Season 2, Wednesdays, Apple TV+

