‘Loot’ Season 2 Scoop on Molly’s Charitable Challenges & Sophia’s Romance

Loot is officially returning for the latest chapter in do-gooder billionaire Molly Wells’ (Maya Rudolph) story on April 3, and she’s making some big changes in Season 2, according to creators Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang.

“So much of Season 1 is sort of having her eyes opened to the world around her and these other people around her culminating in this huge promise she makes of, ‘I’m going to give all my money away.’ And I think through Season 2, the conflict is that is strangely easier said than done,” Hubbard teases.

In other words, Molly struggles to find the right way to dole out her charity to those in need. “I think it’s very easy to give money to people who don’t deserve it or are bad actors, and so we spend some time exploring that,” Hubbard continues. As viewers will recall, Season 1 saw Molly promise to give her billions away to help those less fortunate, and she’s making baby steps to prove she’s serious.

“It’s also about Molly really as a person who is very used to wealth, putting her money literally where her mouth is and trying to strip away some of those things that she doesn’t need… So she’s trying but is maybe just not completely getting there. And we think that journey’s really fun in a good engine for Season 2,” Hubbard shares.

But Molly isn’t the only one going through changes. The team behind her charitable organization are going through plenty as well, including Type A coordinator, Sophia Salinas (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), who will find herself swept up in romance. “It was so fun writing Michaela Jaé in Season 1 where she could always kind of be this backboard to Molly’s insane bouncing ball that’s going everywhere and you kind of have Sophia keeping her in line. But then as we got to know Michaela Jaé a little more, she’s so warm and so kind and has this energy and spirit and she’s such a performer,” Yang points out. “We’re like, ‘Let’s just put a little bit of Michaela Jaé into Sophia.'”

“So we got the idea of looking at her personal life and maybe giving her a dating arc and then just having her come alive in those scenes. So that was fun,” Yang adds. “It’s also fun to play the comedy of her hiding that from her coworkers because she’s this very intensely private person.”

See what else is in store for Molly, Sophia and the rest of the Loot gang as Season 2 rolls out on Apple TV+.

Loot, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, April 3, Apple TV+