George Villiers is applying his carnal knowledge gained in France to his lustful pursuit of King James I in Mary & George Episode 2. Nicholas Galitzine and Tony Curran flirt in French in the TV Insider clip above, and it’s done behind the king’s lover, the Earl of Somerset’s, back — literally.

George is trekking through the English countryside on horseback with all the king’s men in the clip from the upcoming episode, airing Friday, April 12 at 9/8c on Starz. They’re hunting for game, but George is hunting for James’ attention.

“Can you hunt as well as you dance?” James asks. “Not even close,” George replies in French. Impressed, the Scottish monarch says he tried to teach the romantic language to his lover, the Earl (Laurie Davidson), “but he’s much more stone than sponge.”

“I’m all sponge, your majesty,” George replies, shamelessly flirting. James loves it. He goes on to express his love of hunting. “What is a more natural state than this?” he says. “It is Eden.” But a warning comes next.

James knows how possessive Somerset is of him. The bitter and defensive nobleman is riding ahead of George and James, but continues to keep a watchful eye on is competition. James implies that Somerset has eliminated threats before.

“Be careful, Adam,” James says to George, warning him not to commit an original sin. “We lost a boy recently. Fell from his steed. Tragedy.” The camera cuts to Somerset, heavily hinting at foul play.

“Remember my words,” the king warns in French.

George will have to keep his wits about him as he continues to compete with Somerset for the king’s affection. Leading the plot to seduce the king is George’s mother, Mary Villiers, played by the great Julianne Moore. While Mary is effectively pimping out her son to the king for their family’s gain, George may not be the only one who gets to have a little carnal fun in this sexy series.