‘NCIS’ Renewed for Season 22, ‘The Neighborhood’ Returning for Season 7

CBS has locked in two more shows for the 2024-2025 season.

The network has announced that it has renewed NCIS for its 22nd season and The Neighborhood for its seventh. They join the already renewed TrackerFire CountryGhosts, FBIFBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted on the schedule for the coming broadcast season.

The Neighborhood and NCIS are the very best definition of a CBS comedy and drama,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “They embody authentic storytelling with heart, humor, and family dynamics. We are proud to bring them back next season.”

This news comes just ahead of the NCIS franchise reaching its 1,000th episode with the April 15 episode of the mothership. NCIS has been a top 20 series for 18 of its 20 full seasons and television’s top broadcast drama for the last five consecutive complete seasons – and 13 of the last 14. In its 21st season, it is the #2 entertainment program this season to date, trailing only Tracker. There are also two new spinoffs coming, NCIS: Origins and an untitled Tony and Ziva one starring Michael Weatherly and Cote de PabloThe Neighborhood is television’s #3 comedy.

When TV Insider spoke with Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen earlier in the season, both were optimistic about NCIS‘ chances. “Knowing the way that things are going now and seeing the response we’re getting here in this sort of abbreviated Season 21, I think things will go well and I would expect to see a Season 22, very much so,” Murray said in March.

“I’m hoping [there will be another season]. I think that no one ever wants to count their chickens, but I think that the show has been doing really well,” Dietzen told us in February. “And why stop at 1,000? I feel like we’re halfway there. We want a clean, even 2,000. We’ll just keep it rolling.”

NCIS stars Murray, Dietzen, Gary Cole, Rocky Carroll, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, and Diona Reasonover. The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, and Hank Greenspan.

What are you hoping to see in the rest of the current and the upcoming seasons of both NCIS and The Neighborhood? Let us know in the comments section, below.

