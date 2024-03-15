Grab Your News! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our NCIS Newsletter:

CBS has already renewed a few shows for the 2024-2025 season—Tracker (Season 2), Ghosts (Season 4), and Fire Country (Season 3)—and one that seems to be a lock, for its 22nd season, is NCIS.

“You never know how things are going to go,” Sean Murray (who has played Timothy McGee on the long-running procedural since its first season) tells TV Insider. “But knowing the way that things are going now and seeing the response we’re getting here in this sort of abbreviated Season 21, I think things will go well and I would expect to see a Season 22, very much so.” (Season 21 is 10 episodes, with the fifth airing on March 25.)

That sentiment echoes what Brian Dietzen (who has been playing Dr. Jimmy Palmer since Season 1) told us ahead of the special tribute episode to the late David McCallum and his character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, he co-wrote. “I’m hoping [there will be another season]. I think that no one ever wants to count their chickens, but I think that the show has been doing really well,” he said. “And why stop at 1,000? I feel like we’re halfway there. We want a clean, even 2,000. We’ll just keep it rolling.”

The franchise, which reaches its 1,000th episode with NCIS’ April 15 installment, keeps expanding, too. While Los Angeles and New Orleans have both ended (after 14 and seven seasons, respectively), Hawai’i is in its third season (and we have a good feeling about its chances for a fourth), Sydney has aired its first, and two new series have been ordered.

Joining CBS’ lineup for the 2024-2025 season is the prequel NCIS: Origins, following a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in 1991 as he starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks. Mark Harmon, who starred as Gibbs on NCIS for 19 seasons, will narrate and executive produce. And over on the streaming service Paramount+ is coming an untitled spinoff with Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprising their characters from the mothership, Tony and Ziva. In that show, Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.

