The cutest mother-son duo in Hope Valley! Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Little Jack (Hyland Goodrich) are gearing up to help Nathan (Kevin McGarry) celebrate his birthday in this sneak peek of the April 14 episode of When Calls the Heart.

In Season 11 Episode 2, titled “Tomorrow Never Knows,” Elizabeth asks her son if she can see the birthday card he’s making for Nathan. “Not yet,” the adorable youngster tells his mom. Elizabeth points out she’s “never seen anyone take so long to make a birthday card before.”

Little Jack wants the card to be just right for Nathan. Elizabeth smiles fondly at her son. She asks him what he thinks of the banner she’s making for Nathan. Little Jack approves. “I want it to be just right, too,” she says.

Little Jack tells his mom that Nathan will “love” the banner. He finally gives his mom a glimpse at his birthday card, and it includes Nathan, Little Jack, Allie (Jaeda Lily Miller), and Elizabeth. The birthday card shows them all as a happy family. (Perhaps a hint about Elizabeth and Nathan’s future?)

Elizabeth and Nathan have been the ultimate slow burn. Krakow opened up about Elizabeth’s love life in TV Insider’s When Calls the Heart aftershow, Heart Beats. Elizabeth ended things with Lucas (Chris McNally) in Season 10 when she realized she was “choosing safe love over great love.” Krakow noted that Nathan has “the potential to become [Elizabeth’s] great love.”

The pair’s will-they-won’t-they dynamic will continue in Season 11 as they try to figure out if they want to cross that line into romantic territory.

“It is a bit of a dance between them this season trying to evaluate how the other feels because they have such history that no one wants to make any assumptions,” Krakow explained. “They wouldn’t want to do damage to a friendship that they worked really hard to build just on the off chance that they’re misreading.”