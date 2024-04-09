‘Good Doctor’ Reels from Tragedy, ‘Shogun’ Regroups from Betrayal, ‘Finding Your Roots’ Among Non-Celebrities, ‘FBI’ Crossovers

Disney/Jeff Weddell

The Good Doctor

10/9c

Spoiler alert for those who missed last week’s episode: As the staff of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital gather to mourn Asher (Noah Galvin), killed in an anti-Semitic and anti-gay hate crime, Lea (Paige Spara) warns a closed-off Shaun (Freddie Highmore), “When the loss finally hits, it can be really intense.” The doctors’ grieving is cut short by a mass casualty, with more than 25 patients flooding into the hospital after a driver plows his car through a crowd of people. Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) puts Shaun in charge, figuring he “won’t let his emotions get in the way.” But all bets are off when the crises pile up, challenging the autistic savant surgeon to stay focused.

Katie Yu/FX

Shōgun

10/9c

Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) is also dealing with personal loss: His hot-headed son Nagakado (Yuki Kura) perished foolishly while attempting to kill his uncle, Toranaga’s brother, who revealed that he had usurped Toranaga’s place on the Council of Regents. Reeling from these setbacks, Toranaga retreats to Edo, while English pilot Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) once again assesses his loyalties in this strange and dangerous land of 1600s Japan.

PBS

Finding Your Roots

Season Finale 8/7c

Most weeks, this fascinating genealogy series delves into the ancestral past of well-known celebrities and public figures. In a first, the Season 10 finale brings Henry Louis Gates, Jr. together with three everyday Americans whose family histories are just as compelling. The subjects, found after a nationwide search: Terrie Morrow of Birmingham, Alabama and two from Pennsylvania: Megan Robertson from Harrisburg and Philadelphia’s Joyce Willis. As is his custom, Gates sheds light on the mysteries of their heritage, often illuminating American history in the process.

Bennett Raglin/CBS

FBI

8/7c

In what is becoming something of a theme on Tuesday procedurals, the FBI team, especially Agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Kane), is grappling with a death within their unit: the fatal shooting in the Season 6 premiere of intelligence analyst Trevor Hobbs (Roshawn Franklin) after Tiffany urged him to follow a suspect into a bathroom. In this episode, the agents hunt for the killer of an Army employee. Then it’s time for some of the mothership’s main characters to visit the spinoffs. Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) heads to Budapest in FBI: International (9/8c) on a personal mission, to help the Fly Team and the CIA bring down the cartel responsible for the murder of his former girlfriend and colleague. Then Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd) pops in on FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c) to clash with the relocated Nina (Shantel VanSanten) over parenting issues.

