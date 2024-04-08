‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Fans Give Their Verdict on Show’s Finale

Curb Your Enthusiasm aired its much-anticipated series finale on Sunday night (April 7), and fans are already calling it the “best finale ever.”

Larry David looked back to his Seinfeld past for Sunday’s finale, which saw the fictionalized version of himself on trial for violating the state of Georgia’s Election Integrity Act. Earlier in the season, Larry was arrested for giving water to Leon’s (J.B. Smoove) aunt while she waited in line to vote.

Much like the Seinfeld finale, which saw Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer in the courtroom, Larry’s trial sees the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Ted Danson, and the late Richard Lewis testifying on his behalf. His ex-wife Cheryl (Cheryl Hines) and long-time friends Jeff (Jeff Garlin) and Susie (Susie Essman) also take to the stand to try and defend him.

Despite being hailed a hero throughout the season for his law-breaking act (even though he had no idea about the state law), Larry’s trial takes a left turn when the jury starts to learn of his various catastrophes over the years, such as stealing shoes from a Holocaust museum and killing a swan with a golf club.

After deliberations, Larry is sentenced to a year in jail and ends up behind bars, just like Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer at the end of the polarizing Seinfeld finale, which aired on May 14, 1998. However, there is a last-minute twist, which pokes fun at the Seinfeld ending.

“You don’t wanna end up like this. Nobody wants to see it. Trust me,” Jerry says, referencing the criticism of the Seinfeld closer. He then reveals that the judge has declared a mistrial, and Larry is free to leave.

“Oh my God, this is how we should’ve ended the finale,” Larry says as he exits his cell.

“You’re right; how did we not think of that?” Jerry replies.

Fans took to social media after the episode to share their praise, with many hailing David’s genius and referring to it as one of the best television finales of all time.

“That was the best finale ever,” wrote one viewer on X (formerly Twitter). “Larry recreates the Seinfeld finale, only to surprise us with a last-minute twist from Jerry. Still the funniest show on TV after 25 years. Pretty, pretty good.”

“Wow was the #CurbYourEnthusiasm finale great. Larry David is easily the best comedy writer of all time, and in my view, the star of the best comedy tv series ever. Sucks that it’s over but it went out on a great note,” said another.

Another added, “Larry David repeating the Seinfeld finale to a “T” after two decades plus of hearing people bitch and moan about it is the most baller, cocky, and fantastic move he could have made. What a high note to go out on.”

“Welp, Larry stuck the landing. Absolutely hilarious final episode,” said one fan.

“Pure Genius. Jerry & Larry, a whacky, great finale,” wrote another.

“Couldn’t imagine a better ending,” added one viewer. “Everything came full circle, even going back to the Seinfeld finale. Farewell, to one of the most consistently hilarious shows of all-time. 24+ years of comedic excellence. There will never be another Larry David.”

Check out more reaction below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

That last episode of #CurbYourEnthusiasm was more than pretty good. What a great ending! pic.twitter.com/R1OitSdzS1 — Eric Vera (@MrEricVera) April 8, 2024

Loved the #CurbYourEnthusiasm finale. A chaotic, yet heartfelt send-off to our favorite curmudgeon, Larry David! pic.twitter.com/xLNfsPTBAd — Evan Naar (@evannaar3) April 8, 2024

What a perfect series finale for #CurbYourEnthusiasm!!! pic.twitter.com/fH87Puu8bQ — Ryan McQuade (@ryanmcquade77) April 8, 2024