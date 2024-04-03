The co-hosts of The View had a lot to say about Hillary Clinton‘s recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The former secretary of state appeared on the talk show Monday evening and delivered a sternly worded message to those potential voters disaffected by the two leading candidates in the presidential race: incumbent President Joe Biden and embattled former President Donald Trump.

“Get over yourself,” Clinton said. “These are the two choices.” Watch her appearance below.

Clinton went on to make the case for her candidate of choice, Biden, by drawing a snap comparison of the two: “One is old and effective and compassionate, has a heart, and really cares about people. And one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies. I don’t understand why this is even a hard choice,” she said.

Former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin, for one, wasn’t particularly taken by this as a “campaign slogan,” but she also added, “I don’t necessarily disagree with what she said.”

Joy Behar then chimed in with support for Clinton’s message, saying, “What she’s trying to say is, ‘I think there’s no issue about who to vote for. Let me count the ways.'” Behar then went on to outline some of the chief scandals surrounding Trump, including his denigrating statements about immigrants and his apprehension about America’s commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Griffin found Behar’s diatribe to be more compelling than Clinton’s, saying, “Everything you said, that’s powerful. That’s the campaign message. ‘Get over yourself,’ with due respect to Secretary Clinton, it feels dismissive of what people actually care about.”

Sara Haines then spoke up to champion Clinton for being so present during this election cycle, saying, “It’s nice to watch Hillary Clinton not hold back… She’s obviously saying, ‘Yeah, it’s a privilege to have more parties’ — I, as an independent, really wish we had more parties — ‘in general, not this election.’ I get what she’s saying, but at this point, it is, ‘Get over yourself.'”



