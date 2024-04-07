‘American Idol’ First Top 24 Take Stage in Hawaii for America’s Vote (RECAP)

American Idol Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #1 Season 22 • Episode 8 « EPISODE 7

Showstopper/Final Judgment

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for American Idol.]

The Top 24 of American Idol ventured to the island paradise of Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii. This crop of talented hopefuls took the stage to not only entertain a crowd and judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. They had to win over America’s vote for the first time in the season. Their goal was to do enough to earn a slot in the Top 20.

The first dozen performed on Sunday’s show under the mentorship of Tori Kelly The Idol alum also performed her new single High Water. This evening also served as a homecoming for Idol winner Iam Togi, who sang his island song “Why Kiki.” Read on to see how your favorites did.

Hailey Mia

Tori had chills listening to her in rehearsal but asked if she was comfortable working the stage more. The 16-year-old opened up about her fears in this department. Tori, who also was on Idol at the same age, could relate. She encouraged her to find that confidence. Hailey was determined to show more stage presence on “she’s all i wanna be” by Tate McRae. Tori thought she leveled up. Lionel wanted to see more attitude. Katy felt she could have given more sauce. Luke thought the vocal was great, but might have been holding back.

Jordan Anthony

The 18-year-old Australian was starstruck meeting Tori. The Aussie revealed he would be singing “Titanium” by David Guetta featuring Sia because he used to play it with his dad. It was also a source of strength for him. Tori encouraged him to soften a particular part to add more impact. Lionel was impressed and said he had a great future. Katy encouraged him to find the balance in the performance. Luke liked the riskiness of the song choice. Tori thought he came off empowered.

Jayna Elise

The 2023 alum worked on her stage presence by learning some moves from hula dancers. She hoped to get the crowd going on “Confidence” by Demi Lovato. Tori’s advice was for the 22-year-old from Washington D.C. to make it her own, even adding a run. Tori thought she looked like a rock star on stage. Lionel dubbed her “Take No Prisoners Jayna.” Katy loved that she had her own style of runs. Luke agreed.

Julia Gagnon

The 21-year-old shared with Tori that on Christmas Even she got engaged. This happy couple celebrated while in Hawaii. The platinum ticket winner chose “Rumour Has It” by Adele for her performance. Tori thought she should bring some sassiness to the stage. Katy found the last note reminded the judges why they chose her for a platinum ticket. Luke encouraged her to be proud and grow within the show. Tori hoped she would let more emotion come out, but vocally she nailed it. Lionel’s advice was to walk the stage and engage with the crowd.

Kayko

Tori appreciated his songwriting. He chose an original called “How to Live Without You” to honor his mom, who passed away a few years ago unexpectedly. Tori encouraged him to pick out a line in the song where he could truly be raw and emotional. A teary-eyed Tori and Lionel commended him for his artistry. Katy said he has that substance but knows how to rock it. Luke was impressed by his songwriting.

Nya

The 28-year-old Broadway performer chose Tina Turner’s “The Best” in honor of her fiance. Tori said it was a moment to show a new side. Katy thought the arrangement was super cool. Luke felt she navigated the verses well and was the best so far of the night. Tori called it a stunning performance. Lionel loved how she made it her own.

Blake Proehl

The 24-year-old recounted to Tori how he was a ball boy in Hawaii when his dad coached in the Pro Bowl. He impressed her with his high notes during their session. She thought it might be better for him to ditch the mic stand and learn how to channel his energy. The former footballer performed “Anyone” by Justin Bieber.” Katy said he was the only thing in his way from going to the next level. Luke felt if he put more work in, he could make some magic. Tori thought he had an infectious presence. Lionel appreciated Blake wasn’t a prisoner to the mic stand and worked the stage.

Abi Carter

The 21-year-old platinum ticket winner felt she had a lot to prove after her last performance suffered due to bronchitis. She chose to do that with “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail) by Hillsong UNITED. Tori’s advice was to start at the piano and then break away from it with some big notes. Luke called the performance an experience and a frontrunner. Tori felt she created a moment. Lionel said she had them holding their breath, in the palm of her hand. Katy also dubbed the fellow California girl a favorite.

Quintavious

He was torn between“Something in the Water” by Carrie Underwood and “Hollow” by Tori Kelly. Tori chose “Hollow” not only because she wanted to hear him do her song but because it would show a poppier side the audience had not heard from him yet. Quintavious decided upon Idol champ Carrie’s hit instead. Tori respected the fact he went with his gut. Lionel liked how he took charge and took the crowd to the next level. Katy called it a baptism. Luke thought it was a great song choice.

Kaibrienne “KB” Richins

The 20-year-old decided on “Heaven” by Bryan Adams because it is her dad’s favorite. Tori loved the rasp and grit of her voice but challenged her to take the note a step higher. Tori said she had the chops, but the biggest hurdle is her believing in herself. Lionel had goosebumps from the opening of the song. Katy liked the balance, calling her one of the competition’s most unique voices. Luke had star vibes.

Will Moseley

The 23-year-old from Hazelhurst, Georgia chose “(Sittin’ On)the Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding to mark his first time in Hawaii. Tori liked his rasp and tone. She challenged him to hit a particularly big note. Tori said his voice made her feel safe. Lionel could hear a stylist and signature voice. Katy and Luke called it the best performance of the night.

Mckenna Faith Breinholt

The 25-year-old from Gilbert, Arizona dedicated the performance of “The Story” by Brandi Carlile to her adopted mom. Tori fell in love with the story-telling and tone in her voice. Her advice was to channel the emotions she felt while she sang the song. Katy said she had the star voice. Luke could see a serious contender. Tori could hear her voice on a record. Lionel could hear Joni Mitchell.

American Idol, Sundays, and Mondays, 8//7c, ABC