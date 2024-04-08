Jonathan Majors Avoids Prison, Sentenced to Year-Long Domestic Violence Intervention Program

Jonathan Majors will avoid prison. The actor has been sentenced to a 52-week in-person domestic violence intervention program following his conviction in a domestic violence trial in December 2023.

Majors was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment in the trial. These charges come with a maximum possible prison sentence of one year. Prosecutors asked for the domestic violence program sentence, with a six-month jail sentence alternative should he fail to complete the program, according to The Hollywood Reporter. If Majors is not compliant, Judge Michael Gaffey said he will face up to 364 days in jail for the misdemeanor.

Majors’ sentence will be carried out in Los Angeles, and it comes with mandatory mental health counseling and therapy. Majors must provide consistent treatment updates to the court, with his first compliance checkin set for September 13, 2024. The actor’s attorneys requested the possibility of virtual sessions, saying, “We are optimistic that Mr. Majors will work in the film industry again soon.” Judge Gaffey said his attorneys could file requests for virtual sessions with the court if/when employment opportunities arise, but there’s no guarantee the requests will be granted.

Grace Jabbari, Majors’ former girlfriend who brought the charges against the actor, has been granted a full order of protection. She alleged that Majors physically and emotionally abused her throughout their two-year relationship (2021-2023), resulting in alleged physical injuries and emotional distress. Majors has repeatedly denied the allegations, but a jury found him guilty on two charges.

Majors received his sentence on Monday, April 8. The charges in his domestic violence trial were a misdemeanor and violation. A jury found Majors not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Majors arrived to his sentencing with his current girlfriend, actor and model Meagan Good. He walked in carrying a red beanie and a Bible, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and he greeted a row of supporters wearing red beanies. Jabbari was also present with members of her family, and the proceeding began with a statement read by Jabbari. In her victim impact statement, Jabbari alleged that the abuse from Majors continued after the December trial and that she believes it will continue. (Majors gave an interview to Good Morning America following his conviction, during which he continued to refute Jabbari’s claims.)

“He’s not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility, and he will do this again. He will hurt other women. This is a man who believes he’s above the law,” Jabbari said in her statement, adding, “I will not rest until I feel that he’s not a danger to anyone else.”

Jabbari filed a civil suit in Manhattan federal court against Majors in March. The lawsuit accuses Majors of assault, battery, defamation, and inflicting emotional distress. Majors’ team plans to file counterclaims.

Majors declined to give his own statement at the April 8 sentencing. His attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said Jabbari may “attempt to use it against him in her civil case.” Chaudhry went on to say that this has been “the most challenging year of Jonathan Majors’ life” and that “Mr. Majors maintains his innocence and plans to appeal his conviction.”

Majors is known for roles in Creed III and as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the franchise’s new big villain. Majors was promptly fired by Marvel/Disney following his December conviction.