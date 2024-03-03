‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Star Richard Lewis’ Official Cause of Death Revealed

Days after Richard Lewis‘ death, it has been confirmed that the Curb Your Enthusiasm star died as a result of cardiopulmonary arrest.

Lewis’ representative Jeff Abraham told People that the actor and comedian died “peacefully” in his Los Angeles home at 9:22 pm on February 27. He was 76 years old.

According to a death certificate obtained by The Blast, the official cause of death was due to cardiopulmonary arrest – also known as cardiac or circulatory arrest. It was also stated that Parkinson’s was the secondary cause of death.

Cardiopulmonary arrest is “the cessation of effective ventilation and circulation,” according to the National Library of Medicine. It is most likely to be caused by a primary cardiac event when in adults.

Lewis revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in an emotional video on X (formerly known as Twitter) in April 2023.

“I went to a neurologist and they gave me a brain scan and I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and that was about two years ago,” Lewis said. “But luckily I got it late in life and they say you progress very slowly if at all and I’m on the right meds so I’m cool.”

The late actor wanted to share this video to update his fans on his career and health. He explained that “three and a half years ago,” he had to get four surgeries back-to-back, which included a hip replacement surgery and treatment for his Parkinsons.

He concluded the video by saying, “I just wanted to let you know that’s where it’s been at. I’m just focusing on writing and acting. I have Parkinson’s disease but I’m under a doctor’s care and everything is cool. I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog, and I love all my friends and my fans. And now you know where it’s been at the last three and a half years. God bless you.”

Lewis’ resting place will be at the Temple of Aaron Cemetery in Roseville, Minnesota. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Lapinsky, to whom he had been married to since 2005.