Alison Sweeney has been acting since she was a child and is opening up about her experience in the wake of the bombshell Quiet on Set docuseries about the toxic culture at Nickelodeon in the 1990s and early 2000s.

“I completely have so much compassion… my God, these heartbreaking stories are just devastating and I can see how it could have happened,” Sweeney told Daily Mail. “But I’m just grateful that that’s not my story.”

However, she recalled a childhood moment when her mom, Polly Sweeney, “saw something” on set and left with Sweeney immediately. “There was one situation, one time where my mom saw something and she was like, ‘We’re leaving right now, we’re not doing that,” the actress revealed.

She added, “My parents just didn’t allow for that, for me to be exposed to anything inappropriate when I was child, and they never left me alone with anybody, ever, that would have created that kind of opportunity for someone to take advantage. They just didn’t tolerate it.”

The Hallmark star trusted her parents’ instincts and admitted she’s “grateful” for their protection when she was a child actor. Sweeney has been working as an actress since she was four years old, and her parents were with her “every day on set” as she was growing up.

Sweeney was just 16 years old when she first appeared as Sami Brady on Days of Our Lives and said it’s “really hard to compare the industry [now] to what it was 20 years ago because people are talking about this stuff in a way that was never discussed when I was growing up as a teenager and a young adult in the 90s and 2000s, and obviously before that.”

Quiet on Set has pulled back the curtain on what really went on behind the scenes during All That, The Amanda Show, and more Nickelodeon shows. In the docuseries, Drake Bell recounted the horrifying experience of being sexually assaulted by Nickelodeon dialogue and acting coach Brian Peck.

A fifth episode, Breaking the Silence, debuts on Sunday.

Quiet on Set: Breaking the Silence, April 7, 8/7c, ID

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN’s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).